Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Published: Jun 23, 2022 at 05:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The most surprising pick of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round is officially under contract.

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the No. 29 overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the New England Patriots, the team announced Thursday. Receiver Tyquan Thornton (a second-round pick) and quarterback Bailey Zappe (a fourth-round selection) also signed their rookie contracts, per the team. The Patriots have now signed all ten of their draft picks.

Strange is the 32nd and final first-round selection to sign his rookie contract from the 2022 class.

Strange's selection stunned most everyone on day one of the 2022 NFL Draft both because he came from Chattanooga, and also because he wasn't widely seen as a first-round prospect. In fact, even Strange was shocked, initially asking the Patriots if they were pranking him when calling him to inform him of his selection.

New England has proven it knows what it's doing when it comes to offensive linemen, though, so time will tell whether the joke was truly on everyone else.

Roster moves

Read: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning. The team confirmed the news later that day.

Related Content

news

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

news

Top QB recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas

The most sought-after quarterback recruit of a generation has made a decision. Arch Manning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to the University of Texas.

news

Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79

Brig Owens, a member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.

news

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

news

WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to reduce his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, saying that he is a "naturopathic kind of person" and was shocked by the test results.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander helping prepare rookie WR Christian Watson: 'Iron sharpens iron'

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is taking it upon himself to help grow Green Bay's young wide receiving corps following the offseason loss of Davante Adams.

news

NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media on Wednesday to mourn the loss of Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death.

news

Tony Siragusa, Super Bowl champion with Ravens and former sideline analyst, dies at 55

Tony Siragusa, the nose tackle who played 12 NFL seasons with Indianapolis and Baltimore from 1990-2001, died Wednesday at the age of 55.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, June 22

The Buccaneers are changing boots in 2022. Tampa Bay is releasing veteran punter Bradley Pinion, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Patriots announce return of red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022 season

One of the great throwback uniforms in NFL history is returning in 2022. The New England Patriots are reviving their red throwback uniforms, the team announced Wednesday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW