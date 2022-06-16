NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

New England's leading receiver will be back for more in 2022.

Jakobi Meyers has signed his restricted free-agent tender, the team announced Thursday.

Meyers emerged as rookie quarterback Mac Jones' top target in 2021, a season in which New England shifted toward the ground attack and finished with the eighth-best rushing offense in the NFL. Jones surprised many with his performance, helping the Patriots finish in the upper half of the league in passing, but he did so without a star receiver on the roster.

No matter. Meyers stepped up to lead the Patriots with 83 receptions for 866 yards and a pair of touchdowns as part of a passing offense that also saw Kendrick Bourne break 800 receiving yards and record five touchdown receptions.

Meyers becomes the second undrafted receiver to sign his free-agent tender on Monday, joining Green Bay's Allen Lazard. He'll return to a Patriots offense that welcomes a new face in DeVante Parker to its receiving corps in 2022.