NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Published: Jun 16, 2022 at 04:25 PM
New England's leading receiver will be back for more in 2022.

Jakobi Meyers has signed his restricted free-agent tender, the team announced Thursday.

Meyers emerged as rookie quarterback Mac Jones' top target in 2021, a season in which New England shifted toward the ground attack and finished with the eighth-best rushing offense in the NFL. Jones surprised many with his performance, helping the Patriots finish in the upper half of the league in passing, but he did so without a star receiver on the roster.

No matter. Meyers stepped up to lead the Patriots with 83 receptions for 866 yards and a pair of touchdowns as part of a passing offense that also saw Kendrick Bourne break 800 receiving yards and record five touchdown receptions.

Meyers becomes the second undrafted receiver to sign his free-agent tender on Monday, joining Green Bay's Allen Lazard. He'll return to a Patriots offense that welcomes a new face in DeVante Parker to its receiving corps in 2022.

The team also announced the signing of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, which was initially reported Wednesday, and that it had come to terms with 2022 fourth-round rookie running back Pierre Strong.

Roster moves

Read: First-round pick signing tracker

Injuries

  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was dealing with shoulder tendinitis and pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson has an ankle sprain, coach John Harbaugh told reporters.
  • Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward left minicamp practice early and was seen getting his lower left leg looked at by trainers. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not have an update on Ward's status after practice.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph missed the end of minicamp with a "minor" injury but is expected to be ready for training camp, coach Mike McCarthy said.

