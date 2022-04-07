NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 7

Last spring, Jared Bernhardt was on the Maryland lacrosse team. This year, he's hoping to be an NFL draft pick.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Bernhardt had a top-30 visit with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, per a source informed of the meeting.

While Bernhardt played QB at Ferris State last year, leading the Bulldogs to a Division 2 National Championship, he'll be a receiver/kick returner in the NFL.

Bernhardt took a unique route to football. The 6-foot-1 athlete was a star lacrosse player at Maryland, taking home the Tewaaraton Award as the nation's best collegiate lacrosse player in 2021.

He then moved to Ferris State as a grad transfer to try his hand at football. Now the NFL is giving him a look.

Given his athletic profile, it won't be surprising if some team gives Barnhardt a shot -- whether in the draft or as an undrafted free agent.