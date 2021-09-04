NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche was fined $4,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his touchdown catch in his team's Preseason Week 3 win over the Washington Football Team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Proche drew a fine, but he did not draw a penalty flag on the play.
However, Proche's teammate Tylan Wallace was flagged for his touchdown celebration but did not get fined, Pelissero added.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Tennessee Titans activated quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Jeremy McNichols from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster signings
- The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of running back Peyton Barber, which was originally reported on Friday.