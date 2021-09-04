Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

Published: Sep 04, 2021 at 03:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche was fined $4,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his touchdown catch in his team's Preseason Week 3 win over the Washington Football Team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Proche drew a fine, but he did not draw a penalty flag on the play.

However, Proche's teammate Tylan Wallace was flagged for his touchdown celebration but did not get fined, Pelissero added.

Injuries/COVID-19

Roster signings

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW