NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 18

Published: Sep 18, 2021 at 11:20 AM
The new era of New England Patriots football will have a familiar backup quarterback on the sidelines.

The Patriots have signed ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ to the active roster on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports, per a source. Hoyer was previously signed to New England's practice squad.

Hoyer's promotion was an inevitability considering rookie ﻿Mac Jones﻿ was their only rostered QB with ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ (back) placed on injured reserve to start the season. Hoyer, 35, has spent six of his 13 NFL seasons in New England has a backup, appearing in 24 games and earning one start. A Bill Belichick favorite, Hoyer will be the go-to backup for Jones until Stidham is healthy enough to be activated.

The Patriots take on the Jets in New York in Week 2.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong have been ruled out for Monday night versus the Packers with both in the concussion protocol, coach Dan Campbell announced.
  • The San Francisco 49ers have placed linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ on inured reserve.

Roster signings

  • The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year, $40 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Sweat's agency. The deal includes $26.92 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.
  • The Los Angeles Rams have activated linebackers Micah Kiser and Justin Lawler from the practice squad to the active roster.
  • The Indianapolis Colts have elevated wide receiver ﻿DeMichael Dizer﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Elijah Lee from the practice squad.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated safety Sean Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

