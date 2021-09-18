Eagles, DE Josh Sweat agree to three-year, $40 million contract extension 

The Eagles have secured on of its young pass rushers for the foreseeable future.

Defensive end Josh Sweat has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract extension with Philadelphia, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team has since announced the news.

According to Rapoport, Sweat's new deal is worth a maximum of $42 million with $26.92 million guaranteed and comes with a $10 million signing bonus, per Sweat's agent. The extension keeps Sweat under contract with the Eagles through the 2024 season.

Sweat, 24, is coming into his own entering his fourth season and the Eagles are recognizing his potential with such a deal. Used as a rotating piece on a stacked defensive line, Sweat has registered 10 sacks (23 QB hits) in 40 career games with just three career starts. Coming off his best statistical season in 2020, Sweat logged six sacks and three forced fumbles in 14 games before a wrist injury ended his season early.