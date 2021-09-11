Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

Published: Sep 11, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Miami Dolphins starting left tackle and 2020 first-rounder ﻿Austin Jackson﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list the team announced Saturday.

Now the question becomes whether he'll be able to play Sunday when the Fins open up against the AFC East-rival New England Patriots.

Following his activation, Jackson was placed on the Dolphins' injury report with a questionable designation. The team's announcement added Jackson is traveling separate from the team.

A player must be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by 4 p.m. ET Saturday to have a chance to play on Sunday even though final clearance will not come until Sunday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted. Should Jackson get clearance, he would be the first fully vaccinated player to test positive for COVID and return to play in the same week, Pelissero reported. Jackson tested positive on Monday along with teammate ﻿Adam Shaheen﻿, who is unvaccinated and required to miss at least 10 days.

As a rookie last year, Jackson played in 13 games with 12 starts.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker ﻿Alex Highsmith﻿ was removed from the team's injury report on Saturday and will play Sunday against the Bills, the team announced. Highsmith was originally listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Roster signings

news

Lions placing LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
news

Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension  

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'

Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'

After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
news

NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid homage on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Browns WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

Penei Sewell spending most of practice at left tackle in place of injured Taylor Decker

﻿Taylor Decker﻿'s status "doesn't look real good" for Detroit's season-opening game against San Francisco, which means the Lions need to put together a contingency plan.
news

Washington placing WR Curtis Samuel (groin) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team will be without receiver Curtis Samuel to start the season. Coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that Samuel would be placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury.
