NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

Now the question becomes whether he'll be able to play Sunday when the Fins open up against the AFC East-rival New England Patriots.

A player must be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list by 4 p.m. ET Saturday to have a chance to play on Sunday even though final clearance will not come until Sunday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted. Should Jackson get clearance, he would be the first fully vaccinated player to test positive for COVID and return to play in the same week, Pelissero reported. Jackson tested positive on Monday along with teammate ﻿Adam Shaheen﻿, who is unvaccinated and required to miss at least 10 days.