Lions placing LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

Published: Sep 11, 2021 at 01:11 PM
An uncertain situation at left tackle for the Detroit Lions will remain in limbo for an extended amount of time.

The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Decker is now lost for at least three weeks.

On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it "doesn't look real good" when asked about Decker's availability for the season opener.

Decker is now out for Sunday and beyond, but what remains to be seen is who will be on at left tackle.

The Lions' No. 1 draft pick, Penei Sewell , has spent the preseason and training camp playing right tackle and has struggled at times. However, Sewell was a dominant force at Oregon playing left tackle, so things could work out well for the No. 7 overall pick.

Sewell said Friday he had begun practicing recently at left tackle in preparation to replace Decker.

