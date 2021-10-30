NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The New York Giants will again be without two of their top weapons.
Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the third consecutive game the duo will miss after each star went down in New York's Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. Coach Joe Judge told reporters earlier Saturday that it was more likely Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) return for next week's meeting with the Raiders.
The availability of two other notable skill players is to be determined. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are listed as questionable. Toney (ankle) has been limited in practice the past two days after sitting out Thursday. The emerging rookie missed the first game of his career last week. Shepard (hamstring) was also sidelined a week ago and has been limited in practice all week. Tight end Kaden Smith did not practice Saturday and is questionable as well.
Quarterback Daniel Jones proved in Week 7's 25-3 win over the Panthers that he can adapt without a full complement of receivers, though beating the Chiefs will likely require more offensive firepower.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Pittsburgh Steelers downgraded linebacker Melvin Ingram (groin) to out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
- The Denver Broncos activated wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and linebacker Jonas Griffith from injured reserve. Jeudy's on track to play Sunday against Washington, which would mark his first action since injuring his ankle in Week 1, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Miami Dolphins announced wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine will not travel with the team to Buffalo and have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. Neither was included on the injury report this week.
- The Cincinnati Bengals activated defensive end Khalid Kareem off injured reserve.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated linebacker Jordan Glasgow from IR and activated defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo from the non-football injury list.
- Carolina Panthers cornerbackStephon Gilmore was activated off the physically unable to perform list, clearing him to debut with the team Sunday against the Falcons. The Panthers also placed defensive end Darryl Johnson on inured reserve.
- The Chicago Bears announced that Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday against the 49ers. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will fill in for Nagy.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle) was downgraded to out for Sunday versus the Colts.
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders have been ruled out for Monday night against the Giants. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (foot) are questionable.
- Washington Football Team offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas has been downgraded to out for Sunday against the Broncos.
- The Dallas Cowboys activated activated cornerback Kelvin Joseph from IR.
- The Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from IR.
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated safety K'Von Wallace from IR and placed running back Miles Sanders on IR.
Roster signings
- The Miami Dolphins signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster and elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perryfor Sunday against the Bills.
- The Cincinnati Bengals elevated running back Trayveon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Indianapolis Colts elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated cornerback Tim Harris and safety Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad and re-signed offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the practice squad.
- The Carolina Panthers promoted wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and punter Lachlan Edwards from the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans signed fullback Tory Carter to the active roster form the practice squad and elevated defensive lineman Eli Ankou and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Rams signed tight end Kendall Blanton and activated defensive backs Antoine Brooks Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad.
- The Washington Football Team elevated center Keith Ismael and offensive tackle David Steinmetz from the practice squad.
- The Dallas Cowboys elevated defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers elevated defensive end Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Atlanta Falcons elevated linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters from the practice squad.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver Cyril Grayson from the practice squad.
- The Minnesota Vikings elevated tight end Luke Stocker and defensive end Kenny Willekes to the active roster.
- The Buffalo Bills elevated tight end Kahale Warring from the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Indianapolis Colts waived defensive tackle Khalil Davis and waived running back Jordan Wilkins.
- The Los Angeles Chargers waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
Fines
- The NFL fined Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf $6,949 for unnecessary roughness last Monday.
- New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $10,815 for unnecessary roughness last Monday.
- Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness for punching Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen last week, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported.
- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct for tangling with Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton, who knocked off Kelce's helmet while pursuing a fumble last week, per Rapoport.
- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was fined $5,214 for a hit to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's head during an interception last week, per Pelissero.
- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
- Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Suspensions
- The NFL suspended Carolina Panthers practice squad defensive tackle Frank Herron two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, per Pelissero.