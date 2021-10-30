NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The New York Giants will again be without two of their top weapons.

Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the third consecutive game the duo will miss after each star went down in New York's Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. Coach Joe Judge told reporters earlier Saturday that it was more likely Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) return for next week's meeting with the Raiders.

The availability of two other notable skill players is to be determined. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ are listed as questionable. Toney (ankle) has been limited in practice the past two days after sitting out Thursday. The emerging rookie missed the first game of his career last week. Shepard (hamstring) was also sidelined a week ago and has been limited in practice all week. Tight end ﻿Kaden Smith﻿ did not practice Saturday and is questionable as well.