Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears will look to snap a two-game skid Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers without head coach Matt Nagy.
The Bears announced Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach in the team's Week 8 home game. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will fill in for Nagy, who is vaccinated but announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Tabor, who's been leading the Bears' special teams since Nagy arrived in Chicago in 2018, has been serving as the HC in team settings throughout the week.
Chicago began enhanced mitigation protocols -- that includes mandatory mask-wearing around the team facility and daily testing for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status -- after placing four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Nagy's positive test.
Pass rusher Robert Quinn and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, while offensive lineman Germain Ifedi was added after testing positive, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Bears were already shorthanded with linebacker Khalil Mack ruled out because of a foot injury. They're 2-1 at Solider Field this year, after falling 24-14 to the Packers just two weeks ago. The Niners (2-4) have dropped four straight after winning their first two contests.
Nagy will be the second NFL coach to miss a game in the 2021 regular season because of COVID, joining the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury (Week 6).