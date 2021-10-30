Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears will look to snap a two-game skid Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers without head coach Matt Nagy.

The Bears announced Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach in the team's Week 8 home game. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will fill in for Nagy, who is vaccinated but announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Tabor, who's been leading the Bears' special teams since Nagy arrived in Chicago in 2018, has been serving as the HC in team settings throughout the week.

Chicago began enhanced mitigation protocols -- that includes mandatory mask-wearing around the team facility and daily testing for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status -- after placing four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Nagy's positive test.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn and right tackle ﻿Elijah Wilkinson﻿ were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, while offensive lineman ﻿Germain Ifedi﻿ was added after testing positive, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Bears were already shorthanded with linebacker ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ ruled out because of a foot injury. They're 2-1 at Solider Field this year, after falling 24-14 to the Packers just two weeks ago. The Niners (2-4) have dropped four straight after winning their first two contests.