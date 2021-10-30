Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Around the NFL

The Chicago Bears will look to snap a two-game skid Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers without head coach Matt Nagy.

The Bears announced Saturday that Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach in the team's Week 8 home game. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will fill in for Nagy, who is vaccinated but announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Tabor, who's been leading the Bears' special teams since Nagy arrived in Chicago in 2018, has been serving as the HC in team settings throughout the week.

Chicago began enhanced mitigation protocols -- that includes mandatory mask-wearing around the team facility and daily testing for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status -- after placing four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Nagy's positive test.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn and right tackle ﻿Elijah Wilkinson﻿ were removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, while offensive lineman ﻿Germain Ifedi﻿ was added after testing positive, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Bears were already shorthanded with linebacker ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ ruled out because of a foot injury. They're 2-1 at Solider Field this year, after falling 24-14 to the Packers just two weeks ago. The Niners (2-4) have dropped four straight after winning their first two contests.

Nagy will be the second NFL coach to miss a game in the 2021 regular season because of COVID, joining the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury (Week 6).

news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity, questionable for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
news

Texans RB David Johnson anticipating more carries after Mark Ingram trade

Houston thinned out its backfield this week, trading Mark Ingram to New Orleans. That opens the door for more carries for ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ and David Johnson.
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston wants to keep emotions in check vs. Buccaneers: 'This week is big'

Jameis Winston﻿ faces his former Tampa Bay team for the first time as a starting quarterback Sunday when the Bucs head to New Orleans to face the Saints.
