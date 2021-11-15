Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Nov 15, 2021
Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.

Mayfield is considered day-to-day with a knee bruise, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday. The Browns skipper added that doctors ruled out whether Mayfield was dealing with anything more significant than a contusion.

Cleveland's QB suffered the injury on a third-quarter hit from New England Patriots pass rusher ﻿Matt Judon﻿. Mayfield exited the game and was replaced by ﻿Case Keenum﻿, who finished out the 45-7 defeat. The Browns were down 31-7 at the time of Mayfield's exit.

The Browns (5-5) are slated to host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) next week.

On the other side of the ball, Browns cornerback Troy Hill was released from a Boston-area hospital last night, the team said in a statement Monday. Hill was diagnosed with a cervical (neck) sprain and is scheduled to travel back to Cleveland on Monday. Hill left Sunday's loss to the Patriots on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is considered day-to-day with a foot injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Steelers guard Kevin Dotson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, Rapoport reported.
  • The Chicago Bears are designating rookie tackle Teven Jenkins and defensive back Deon Bush to return from injured reserve. Jenkins has missed his entire rookie season so far with a back injury.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea was diagnosed with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain after his MRI, Rapoport reported. Vea may miss some time but avoided a more serious injury than initially feared, Rapoport added. Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is not expected "back any time soon," per coach Bruce Arians.
  • Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss 1-2 weeks with a mild MCL sprain, Rapoport reported.

Packers RB Aaron Jones suffered mild MCL sprain vs. Seahawks, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

Green Bay will be without Aaron Jones for its next game but, based on the results of Monday's MRI, the team could welcome the star RB back sooner than initially feared.
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater explains poor tackle attempt on Darius Slay's TD return

Teddy Bridgewater's effort on Darius Slay's touchdown return Sunday raised more than a few eyebrows. The Broncos QB explained his actions after the game.
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers finally scores first TD of NFL career in win over Browns

The streak is finally over. ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ caught the first touchdown of his three-year career Sunday in Foxborough. He entered Week 10 with 1,522 career receiving yards, the most by any player with zero TD catches in NFL history.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf to be evaluated for likely fine, not suspension, following Week 10 ejection

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf could receive a fine after getting ejected late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Russell Wilson says surgically-repaired finger 'felt fine,' cites 'two bad plays' as keys to loss vs. Packers

On a night in which another of Russell Wilson's standout streaks was broken, the Seahawks QB cited a couple bad plays -- and not his surgically-repaired finger -- as the catalyst for Seattle's Week 10 loss to the Packers.
Andy Reid marvels at NFL's 'ridiculous' parity as Chiefs take lead in AFC West

after back-to-back unimpressive victories, Sunday's blowout road win finally looked like the K.C. offense we're used to seeing, rather than the hiccupy operation it had been the previous three games.
Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris 'didn't even know you could tie' following 16-16 game vs. Lions

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris wasn't the only one who apparently wasn't aware ties were possible. 
Bruce Arians after Buccaneers' loss to Washington: 'We're a very dumb football team'

After Tampa Bay's 29-19 loss to Washington, Bruce Arians didn't hold back, ripping his team for its lack of execution and penalties incurred. "The stupidity has to go away," the Bucs head coach said.
'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-49ers

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down four things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers 'a little misty' upon his Packers return

After missing Week 9's game due to contracting COVID-19, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his emotional return to the field.
Packers RB Aaron Jones believed to have suffered MCL sprain in win vs. Seahawks

Packers RB Aaron Jones sustained a knee injury in the third quarter against the Seahawks and did not return.
