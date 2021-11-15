NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.
Mayfield is considered day-to-day with a knee bruise, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday. The Browns skipper added that doctors ruled out whether Mayfield was dealing with anything more significant than a contusion.
Cleveland's QB suffered the injury on a third-quarter hit from New England Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon. Mayfield exited the game and was replaced by Case Keenum, who finished out the 45-7 defeat. The Browns were down 31-7 at the time of Mayfield's exit.
The Browns (5-5) are slated to host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) next week.
On the other side of the ball, Browns cornerback Troy Hill was released from a Boston-area hospital last night, the team said in a statement Monday. Hill was diagnosed with a cervical (neck) sprain and is scheduled to travel back to Cleveland on Monday. Hill left Sunday's loss to the Patriots on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury.
Injuries/COVID/19
- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is considered day-to-day with a foot injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Steelers guard Kevin Dotson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, Rapoport reported.
- The Chicago Bears are designating rookie tackle Teven Jenkins and defensive back Deon Bush to return from injured reserve. Jenkins has missed his entire rookie season so far with a back injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea was diagnosed with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain after his MRI, Rapoport reported. Vea may miss some time but avoided a more serious injury than initially feared, Rapoport added. Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is not expected "back any time soon," per coach Bruce Arians.
- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss 1-2 weeks with a mild MCL sprain, Rapoport reported.