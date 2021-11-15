NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.

Mayfield is considered day-to-day with a knee bruise, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday. The Browns skipper added that doctors ruled out whether Mayfield was dealing with anything more significant than a contusion.

Cleveland's QB suffered the injury on a third-quarter hit from New England Patriots pass rusher ﻿Matt Judon﻿. Mayfield exited the game and was replaced by ﻿Case Keenum﻿, who finished out the 45-7 defeat. The Browns were down 31-7 at the time of Mayfield's exit.

The Browns (5-5) are slated to host the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) next week.