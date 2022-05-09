NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 9

Kenny Young has found a new home.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran linebacker to a free-agent contract, the team announced Monday. The Raiders released LB Justin March in a corresponding move.
Young joins a reimagined Raiders LB corps upon the arrival of new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Las Vegas added veterans Jayon Brown and Kyler Fackrell this offseason following the departures of Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, K.J. Wright and Nicholas Morrow.
Young has been the subject of two midseason trades during his four seasons in the NFL. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2018, Young was traded from Baltimore to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Young earned a starting role in L.A. upon his arrival, but was sent to Denver during the 2021 season to help mend a banged-up Broncos LB corps.
In 25 career starts (59 total games played), Young has produced 195 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception that he returned 79 yards for a touchdown.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of six undrafted free agents: linebacker Christian Albright, safety Jon Alexander, long snapper Antonio Ortiz, defensive end Carson Taylor, safety A.J. Thomas, and running back De'Montre Tuggle.
- The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of seventh-round tackle Rasheed Walker and free agent linebacker Kobe Jones.
- The New York Giants released veteran cornerback James Bradberry.
- The New York Jets announced the signing of wide receiver Calvin Jackson and offensive lineman Derrick Kelly. The team waived tight end Brandon Dillon and WR D.J. Montgomery.
- The Tennessee Titans have a greed to terms with veteran defensive back Greg Mabin, the team announced.