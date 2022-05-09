Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 9

Published: May 09, 2022 at 04:53 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Kenny Young has found a new home.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran linebacker to a free-agent contract, the team announced Monday. The Raiders released LB Justin March in a corresponding move.

Young joins a reimagined Raiders LB corps upon the arrival of new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Las Vegas added veterans Jayon Brown and Kyler Fackrell this offseason following the departures of Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, K.J. Wright and Nicholas Morrow.

Young has been the subject of two midseason trades during his four seasons in the NFL. Originally a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2018, Young was traded from Baltimore to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. Young earned a starting role in L.A. upon his arrival, but was sent to Denver during the 2021 season to help mend a banged-up Broncos LB corps.

In 25 career starts (59 total games played), Young has produced 195 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception that he returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

Roster moves

news

FA wide receiver Jarvis Landry receiving interest from Ravens

The Ravens are interested in wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a former Cleveland Brown and Miami Dolphin, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

Giants release veteran CB James Bradberry after two seasons

The New York Giants have informed James Bradberry that they will be releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

Richard Sherman in talks with Amazon for key role in Prime Video's NFL programming

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is in deep talks with Amazon for a key role in their NFL programming this upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions agree to terms on $35.7M rookie contract

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms Monday on his rookie deal, per his agent, Mike McCartney. Hutchinson's four-year deal is worth $35,713,388 and includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

news

Steelers bringing in Doug Whaley for second general manager interview

Over a week removed from Kevin Colbert's final draft as general manager, the Steelers continue to search for his replacement. Pittsburgh is bringing in former Bills GM Doug Whaley this week for a second interview.

news

Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles to headline Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader

In a twist to the NFL schedule, there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2. However, unlike previous seasons, a portion of both games will be airing at the same time.

news

Jets' Saleh says QB Zach Wilson is making progress physically, mentally: 'He looks beefy, in a good way'

Following a draft that featured three first-round picks, excitement for the New York Jets' 2022 season is brimming in early May. Jets head coach Robert Saleh furthered the offseason frenzy with an update on Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp this weekend.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson takes Ron Rivera's advice, attends graduation from Penn State

Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson participated in his college graduation on Saturday, receiving a degree in communications from Penn State. Dotson had initially planning on skipping the ceremony for rookie minicamp practices before coach Ron Rivera gave him the order.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

The New York Jets announced on Saturday the signing of No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to his rookie contract.

