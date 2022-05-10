Former Rams, Patriots RB Sony Michel signing with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have added another piece to their bolstered offense.

Former Patriots running back Sony Michel is signing with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

A first-round pick for New England in 2018, Michel spent the first three years of his career with the Patriots, and now after a one-year stint with the Rams, is returning to the AFC East.

Michel has been a part of two Super Bowl-winning squads in his four-year career, first winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots in 2018, in which he scored the game's only touchdown to give New England a fourth-quarter lead, and winning again with Los Angeles in 2021.

Michel is the latest Miami acquisition during an offseason in which it has picked up multiple big-name players in an effort to improve upon its 9-8 record from 2021.

The front office hired a more offensive-minded coach in Mike McDaniel, and then made a splash with its trade for receiver Tyreek Hill. In addition, the Dolphins signed wideout Cedrick Wilson and added running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to an offense that already featured tight end Mike Gesicki and standout 2021 draft pick wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

With this plethora of targets for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to work with, the Dolphins are clearly looking to improve their offensive numbers after ranking near the bottom in total yards in 2021, averaging 307.0 per game.