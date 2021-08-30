NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 30

The Detroit Lions' backup plan is going to need a revision.
Quarterback Tim Boyle suffered a broken thumb in Friday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts and will undergo surgery to repair the injury, coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday. Detroit doesn't currently have a timeframe for Boyle's recovery and return to action, and while Campbell said he doesn't believe it will end Boyle's season, he admitted he can't yet rule it out.
Detroit will enter the 2021 regular season with Jared Goff at starter and former Purdue standout David Blough as his backup following the news of Boyle's injury. Blough entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns and was acquired by the Lions just hours after Detroit faced Cleveland in a 2019 preseason contest.
A rash of injuries at the quarterback position led to Blough starting Detroit's final five games of the 2019 season. He completed 94 of 174 attempts for 984 yards, a 4:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a passer rating of 64. Blough played in one game in 2020, going 6 for 10 for 49 yards and an interception.
After a season in which Goff dealt with his own thumb injury, Detroit will understandably hope Goff remains healthy. Otherwise, the Lions might have to turn to Blough once again.
Roster cuts
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released cornerback Antonio Hamilton, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Buffalo Bills released running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver Brandon Powell and cornerback Tim Harris.
- The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Breshad Perriman and waived wide receivers Victor Bolden and Damion Ratley, guard Evan Heim, safety Alijah Holder, defensive tackle Miles Brown, cornerback Mike Ford and offensive tackles Dan Skipper and Tyrell Crosby.
- The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun, running back Tavien Feaster, center Michal Menet, defensive lineman Cam Murray, cornerback Picasso Nelson, wide receiver A.J. Richardson, linebacker Evan Weaver, punter Ryan Winslow and linebacker Bryson Young.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are waiving rookie safety Devon Key and cornerback Zayne Anderson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Indianapolis Colts activated guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) on injured reserve.
- The New York Jets activated rookie safety Ashtyn Davis off the physically unable to perform list.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said wide receiver Marquise Brown (hamstring) will practice Monday. The third-year wideout has been sidelined since July 28.
Trades
- The Buffalo Bills announced they have traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Johnson, a 2019 seventh-round pick, has primarily played special teams in Buffalo and has compiled two sacks over 31 games.