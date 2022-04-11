NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Kayvon Thibodeaux continues his top-five draft tour ahead of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

The Oregon product is slated to visit with the Detroit Lions (No. 2 overall pick) on Tuesday, then he meets with the New York Giants (No. 5 pick) on Thursday and New York Jets (No. 4 pick) on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the plans.

An athletic edge rusher, Thibodeaux is projected to be a top-five selection. Coupling this week's schedule with his visit to Houston (No. 3 pick) last week, he'll have met with four teams selecting early on April 28.