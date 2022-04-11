NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 11

Kayvon Thibodeaux continues his top-five draft tour ahead of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.
The Oregon product is slated to visit with the Detroit Lions (No. 2 overall pick) on Tuesday, then he meets with the New York Giants (No. 5 pick) on Thursday and New York Jets (No. 4 pick) on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the plans.
An athletic edge rusher, Thibodeaux is projected to be a top-five selection. Coupling this week's schedule with his visit to Houston (No. 3 pick) last week, he'll have met with four teams selecting early on April 28.
In three years at Oregon, Thibodeaux compiled 19 sacks and 84 tackles. In 10 games in 2021, he earned seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Roster Moves
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of former Ravens cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year contract.
- The Denver Broncos signed safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
- Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is signing his one-year RFA tender to return the team, per his agent.
- The Washington Commanders and kicker Joey Slye agreed to terms on a two-year contract. Slye's contract is worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
NFL draft prospect visits
- The Arizona Cardinals hosted Purdue edge George Karlaftis for a visit last week, per Pelissero.
- The Atlanta Falcons are hosting Western Kentucky edge DeAngelo Malone for a visit Monday, per Pelissero. Pelissero also reported that Malone will visit the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell will visit the Falcons this week, Pelissero reported. UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich is visiting with Atlanta Monday and Tuesday, Rapoport reported.
- The Carolina Panthers are hosting Howell for a visit Monday, per Pelissero.
- The Cleveland Browns will host Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas for a visit this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
- The Green Bay Packers hosted Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson on Friday, Rapoport reported.
- The Indianapolis Colts are hosting Howell for a visit this week, per Pelissero.
- The New England Patriots will host Lucas and Arizona State LB Darien Butler for visits this week, per Garafolo.
- The New York Giants hosted Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal for a visit last week and will host Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson and NC State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu this week, per Pelissero.
- The New York Jets hosted Neal for a visit last week, per Pelissero. Pelissero also reported Monday the Jets will host Hutchinson and Ekwonu this week. Pelissero also reported the Jets hosted Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson last week.
- The Tennessee Titans are hosting San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger for a visit, per Rapoport.