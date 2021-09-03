Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

Published: Sep 03, 2021 at 12:51 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ might be without one of his primary protectors in Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that starting right tackle La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday.

"We're in a holding pattern," McCarthy said.

Collins has been sidelined for the past week with a neck stinger, an injury that first arose during training camp. The vacant reps have gone to ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele, whom McCarthy said will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should Collins not be available.

Injuries, of course, have been a recurring issue for Dallas' offensive line in recent seasons. Collins sat out the entire 2020 campaign with a hip injury.

Injuries

  • New York Jets wide receiver ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. His case is believed to be an isolated one but it leaves his status up in the air nine days before the Jets' season opener against the Panthers, Pelissero added.

Signings

  • The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders are signing running back ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Los Angeles Rams signed defensive back ﻿Antoine Brooks Jr.﻿ and running back Buddy Howell to their practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

Trades

  • The Seattle Seahawks are trading cornerback ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Related Content

news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Falcons' Rich McKay: Emphasizing taunting penalties was 'brought to us by the players, the NCAA'

The NFL's plan to emphasize taunting penalties in 2021 has generated criticism. Falcons president Rich McKay said that emphasizing the rule came after requests from the players' union and NCAA coaches.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes not worried about Penei Sewell's rookie struggles

After sitting out all of 2020, rookie tackle Penei Sewell struggled through the preseason. After playing on the left side in college, the transition to right tackle has proven to be more difficult than planned.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'expecting to see a lot' of Nick Bosa in 49ers' opener vs. Lions

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ played just 67 snaps over two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't seen game action since.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson on QB Mac Jones: 'He's a rookie, but he plays like a vet'

Perhaps no one saw Mac Jones' evolution throughout training camp better than the CBs who faced him. J.C. Jackson gives his evaluation of the Patriots new rookie quarterback.
news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
news

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW