NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

Dak Prescott might be without one of his primary protectors in Week 1.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that starting right tackle La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday.
"We're in a holding pattern," McCarthy said.
Collins has been sidelined for the past week with a neck stinger, an injury that first arose during training camp. The vacant reps have gone to Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele, whom McCarthy said will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
Injuries, of course, have been a recurring issue for Dallas' offensive line in recent seasons. Collins sat out the entire 2020 campaign with a hip injury.
Injuries
- New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. His case is believed to be an isolated one but it leaves his status up in the air nine days before the Jets' season opener against the Panthers, Pelissero added.
Signings
- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the practice squad.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are signing running back Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Los Angeles Rams signed defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and running back Buddy Howell to their practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Indianapolis Colts released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
Trades
- The Seattle Seahawks are trading cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the Pittsburgh Steelers.