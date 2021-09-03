Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Steelers acquired ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers traded a 2023 fifth-round pick for the corner, NFL Network's Tom Peliserro added.

The team later confirmed the news.

Witherspoon spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2020 he played in 11 games, starting four, generating an interception, four passes defensed and 20 tackles.

The Seahawks signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason, fully guaranteed.