Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

Published: Jul 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Cleveland Browns third-round receiver David Bell is dealing with a foot injury to open training camp.

The team announced Friday it placed Bell on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The No. 99 overall pick out of Purdue is eligible to be activated off the PUP list once he passes a physical.

Bell is expected to vie for snaps as the Browns slot receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The Browns also announced they have signed fourth-round defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.

Injuries

  • The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed tight end Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp. Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
  • The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday. Jones missed all team offseason workouts after having Achilles clean-up surgery, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Miami also placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list.

Roster moves

  • The Detroit Lions are signing former Raiders and Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Buggs played the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, starting six games last year for the Steelers before he was waived and picked up by the Raiders.

Related Content

news

Eagles reveal alternate black helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to unveil an alternate helmet for the 2022 NFL season. Philly showed off their new black helmets on Friday.

news

Cincinnati reveals alternate 'White Bengal' helmet for 2022 NFL season

The Bengals officially revealed their new alternate white helmet on Friday via their Twitter account.

news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: There are 'a lot of targets to go around' with Tyreek Hill gone

The main holdover from last year's Chiefs receiver group, Mecole Hardman, told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he expects Patrick Mahomes to give every receiver a chance to shine.

news

Jets to wear black alternate helmets in three games during 2022 season

The New York Jets joined the alternate helmets party this offseason. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson announced Friday the Jets would wear a "Stealth Black Helmet" for three games in 2022.

news

Jets' Bryce Hall embraces competition for starting cornerback job

The Jets spent the offseason upgrading the CB room, adding free agent D.J. Reed and drafting Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4. The moves thrust incumbent Bryce Hall into a spot to battle for a starting job this training camp.

news

Najee Harris: 'I'll get 500' carries if it helps Steelers win

Joining the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, Steelers running back Najee Harris made it clear he's open to whatever workload the team needs to win.

news

Rams receive SoFi-inspired Super Bowl LVI championship rings

The Rams were bestowed their Super Bowl LVI championship rings on Thursday night at a ceremony in L.A. with players, coaches and staff.

news

Chiefs Hall of Honor linebacker, Super Bowl IV champion Jim Lynch dies at 76

Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch, who played 11 seasons with the team and started in Super Bowl IV, has died at the age of 76.

news

Browns signing former first-round QB Josh Rosen after workout

Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, according to the league's transaction wire. Joining him on the PUP list is defensive end Marcus Davenport.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW