NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 22

Cleveland Browns third-round receiver David Bell is dealing with a foot injury to open training camp.
The team announced Friday it placed Bell on the active/physically unable to perform list.
The No. 99 overall pick out of Purdue is eligible to be activated off the PUP list once he passes a physical.
Bell is expected to vie for snaps as the Browns slot receiver alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
The Browns also announced they have signed fourth-round defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to his rookie deal.
Injuries
- The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed tight end Maxx Williams on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp. Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 of the 2021 season.
- The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Byron Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday. Jones missed all team offseason workouts after having Achilles clean-up surgery, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Miami also placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the active/non-football injury list.
Roster moves
- The Detroit Lions are signing former Raiders and Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Buggs played the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, starting six games last year for the Steelers before he was waived and picked up by the Raiders.