NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles have all five of their 2022 draft picks under contract ahead of training camp.

The team announced on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jurgens played center and guard during his four years at the University of Nebraska and his versatility as an interior lineman will be beneficial for the Eagles' depth chart perhaps as early as his rookie season. However, the 22-year-old was heavily scouted by Eagles center Jason Kelce for what hopes to be a smooth succession.

"I mean, he is so athletic, so fast, you see him out in space. He runs. He's a natural athlete. You see the fluidity. He played tight end, a position convert. He's only been playing offensive line for two years," Kelce said after the Eagles drafted Jurgens. "This guy is a freak athletically. He has the best chance to be a difference-maker at the center position. I like this kid a lot. I really do."