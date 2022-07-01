Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

Published: Jul 01, 2022 at 03:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have all five of their 2022 draft picks under contract ahead of training camp.

The team announced on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jurgens played center and guard during his four years at the University of Nebraska and his versatility as an interior lineman will be beneficial for the Eagles' depth chart perhaps as early as his rookie season. However, the 22-year-old was heavily scouted by Eagles center Jason Kelce for what hopes to be a smooth succession.

"I mean, he is so athletic, so fast, you see him out in space. He runs. He's a natural athlete. You see the fluidity. He played tight end, a position convert. He's only been playing offensive line for two years," Kelce said after the Eagles drafted Jurgens. "This guy is a freak athletically. He has the best chance to be a difference-maker at the center position. I like this kid a lot. I really do."

Jurgens joins first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis, third-round linebacker Nakobe Dean, sixth-round LB Kyron Johnson and sixth-round tight end Grant Calcaterra as the Eagles' 2022 draft class.

Roster moves

Retirements

  • Former Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Beau Allen announced his retirement from the NFL via social media on Friday. Allen, a seventh-round selection by the Eagles in 2014, produced 117 tackles and 2.5 sacks over the course of his six seasons in the league. Allen did not play in 2021 after spending all of the 2020 season on the New England Patriots practice squad.

Related Content

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos will be a 'very explosive team' with Russell Wilson

Denver's addition of quarterback Russell Wilson has wide receiver Jerry Jeudy believing a breakout is on the horizon.

news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

In eight games last season, Browns running back Kareem Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW