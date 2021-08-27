NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 27

The New York Giants plan to play most of their starters in Sunday's preseason finale.
Saquon Barkley will not be included in that number.
Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday that the star running back will not play when New York hosts the Patriots, officially closing the door on the possibility of Barkley seeing game action prior to the regular season.
Judge also revealed that Barkley's status for Week 1 against the Broncos has yet to be determined.
As has been the case all offseason and during training camp, the Giants' top priority is to ensure Barkley is right without rushing him back. Friday's news is another indication that there's still some hurdles to overcome.
August has been a month of baby steps for Barkley as he continues to work his back from a torn ACL. After coming off the PUP list on Aug. 9, Barkley joined his team for the first time in 7-on-7 drills (while wearing a red, non-contact jersey) eight days later. This past week, he participated in the Giants' joint practices with the Patriots.
It's been encouraging to see the strides Barkley has made but there are still several question marks surrounding his health. How he progresses over the next two weeks will determine whether or not Big Blue will see Saquon in action to kick off the season.
In other roster news, receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), who recently re-joined the team, will also not play Sunday. Golladay -- N.Y.'s big-money addition in free agency -- has been dealing with his injury for the past few weeks.
Preseason news
- The Dallas Cowboys restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract in order to create cap space.
- The Philadelphia Eagles plan to once again rest most, if not all, of their starters in their preseason finale against the Jets, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo cited the Eagles seem happy with the work they got in during their "hot, humid, physical joint practices" with the Jets this week; the club also rested most of their starters last week against the Patriots.
- Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that select starters -- including Baker Mayfield -- would play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Falcons.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and is now eligible to return to practice.
- The Buffalo Bills activated defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei, and receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Bills placed DT Treyvon Hester on injured reserve.
Roster cuts
- The Buffalo Bills released receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.
- The Carolina Panthers waived safety Brian Cole.