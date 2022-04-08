NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

The Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster for a workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Foster, the 31st overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, has not played a regular-season snap since 2018. Despite making 16 starts for San Francisco in his first season and a half, Foster was released by the team in November of 2018 following a domestic violence charge.
Washington claimed Foster shortly after his release. Foster eventually saw his charges dismissed but found himself plagued by injuries for the entirety of his Washington tenure, tearing his ACL and LCL during the team's first day of organized team activities in 2019. Foster's knee injury still lingered a year later, and he once again wound up on the team's injured reserve to start the 2020 regular season.
If Foster proves able to finally put his injury history in the rearview mirror, the visit between Miami and the former first-round pick could eventually culminate in another opportunity in the league.
In more official news, the Dolphins announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead on Friday. Morstead, a 13-year veteran, spent his first 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints before splitting his services between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Morstead will replace Michael Palardy, who punted in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season.
Roster Moves
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of cornerback Mike Ford to a one-year deal.
- The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with linebacker Josh Bynes, the team announced Friday.
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of former Jets tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract. Griffin's contract is for $2.25 million with $750,000 guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Rapoport also reported that cornerback Tavon Young signed a one-year, $1.365 million contract with the Bears.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year, $1.85 million contract with $500,000 guaranteed, per Rapoport. The team also announced the re-signing of tight end Mitchell Wilcox to a one-year contract.
- The Dallas Cowboys signed former Bears running back Ryan Nall, Rapoport reported, per Nall's agent.
- The Houston Texans signed running back Marlon Mack to a one-year, $2 million contract with $250,000 guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Indianapolis Colts are finalizing a deal with former Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod, Rapoport reported, per source.
- The Los Angeles Chargers signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Carter's contract is for one year, $1.135 million with $100,000 guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Minnesota Vikings signed offensive lineman Chris Reed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract with a max value of $6.5 million, per Rapoport.
- The New York Jets waived offensive lineman Alex Lewis, per the transaction wire.
- The New Orleans Saints signed defensive back P.J. Williams to a one-year, $2.5 million contract that is fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of WR Devon Allen.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that linebacker Robert Spillane signed his one-year restricted free agent tender.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed running back Giovani Bernard, the team announced Friday. Tampa Bay also signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.75 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
- The Washington Commanders announced the release of cornerback D.J. Hayden.
NFL draft prospect visits
- The Houston Texans will host LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a visit Sunday, per Rapoport. Houston picks third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Rapoport also reported that Stingley has meetings with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New York Giants.