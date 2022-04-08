NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

The Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster for a workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Foster, the 31st overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, has not played a regular-season snap since 2018. Despite making 16 starts for San Francisco in his first season and a half, Foster was released by the team in November of 2018 following a domestic violence charge.

Washington claimed Foster shortly after his release. Foster eventually saw his charges dismissed but found himself plagued by injuries for the entirety of his Washington tenure, tearing his ACL and LCL during the team's first day of organized team activities in 2019. Foster's knee injury still lingered a year later, and he once again wound up on the team's injured reserve to start the 2020 regular season.

If Foster proves able to finally put his injury history in the rearview mirror, the visit between Miami and the former first-round pick could eventually culminate in another opportunity in the league.