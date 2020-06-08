NFL rookie running backs: Who'll be most productive in 2020? My top 7

Between Edwards-Helaire's knack for earning yards after contact last season (SEE: an SEC-best 782 yards, per Pro Football Focus) and his top-level ability to break tackles in both the running (71, most in the SEC) and passing games (14, third-most of draft-eligible backs), he displays key attributes that project for success at the next level. Based on his past play-calling tendencies, Andy Reid's game plan likely includes plenty of touches for both Damien Williams and Edwards-Helaire, who has a lot of upside as a pass catcher. The Chiefs' personnel continuity from last season could also help pave a shorter path to Edwards-Helaire being a very productive contributor -- the more experience the other offensive pieces have, the more focus and time can be spent on the rookie back's role. My PPR model currently rates CEH as the No. 16 overall running back in fantasy football.