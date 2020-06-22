NFL rookie QB projections: Ranking Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert for '20

The Bengals' offensive line flags as an area of concern when it comes to projecting production from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jonah Williams' return from the shoulder injury that cost him his entire rookie season certainly helps at the left tackle position, but my model projects a lot of pressure coming for Burrow. Fortunately, last season at LSU, Burrow was spectacularly effective under pressure, throwing 17 touchdown passes against just one interception while completing 66.4 percent of passes at 11.4 yards per attempt (numbers that all ranked first in FBS, per Pro Football Focus). For context, Andy Dalton had an 82.3 passer rating when he wasn't under pressure in 2019 (the lowest figure in NFL among qualified QBs, according to Next Gen Stats).

Obviously, we'll have to wait and see how quickly Burrow can develop chemistry with a new crop of pass catchers, a process that has been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Veteran star A.J. Green will be shaking off rust, to boot, having missed the entire 2019 campaign with an ankle injury. Tight-window passes, which rely on a QB's trust with his receiver, were a source of strength for Burrow last year, as he threw 16 TD strikes on such passes with a 47.6 completion percentage at 8.8 yards per attempt (figures that also all topped the FBS, per PFF). It's probable that play-action will be a staple of the Bengals' offense in 2020, both due to their personnel (RB Joe Mixon's efficiency makes him a constant ground threat) and because of Burrow's resume. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner had a 150.3 passer rating off play-action last season (highest in FBS, min. 100 play-action dropbacks, per PFF) and a 74.1 completion percentage.