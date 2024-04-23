NFL says review into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles will not conclude week of 2024 draft

The NFL's review into the circumstances surrounding a couple of high-profile free-agent moves will not reach a conclusion before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Detroit.

The league said its efforts to gather information regarding the Eagles' and Falcons' actions at the start of the new league year and any potential tampering remains ongoing and will not finish this week, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The news means 2024 picks will not be involved in any possible discipline that could come as a result of their findings.

The Eagles are under review for their signing of Saquon Barkley away from the division-rival Giants, while the Falcons have drawn attention from the NFL for their efforts to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins. Public comments regarding both moves drew additional attention from the league, and as of Tuesday, NFL officials have not wrapped up their investigations into the matters, per Rapoport and Pelissero.