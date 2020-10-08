NFL Research awards at the quarter mark: Top QB, rookie, more

Best comeback: Chicago Bears over Atlanta Falcons, Week 3

Both teams had already been part of a comeback this season -- the Bears rallied against the Lions in Week 1 and the Falcons blew a 19-point lead in Week 2 -- but this was the most impressive one yet. Chicago trailed 26-10 midway through the fourth quarter before going on to score 20 unanswered points in the final 6:20 to win the game. The win probability for the Bears had fallen to 1 percent, the lowest such figure of any team that has gone on to win a game this season, per Next Gen Stats. Some magic from Nick Foles -- who replaced Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter -- sparked the Bears, as he became the first player since at least 1991 to throw three-plus touchdowns in the final eight minutes of a game that he did not start. The 2020 Bears are the first team in NFL history to win multiple games in the same season after trailing by 16-plus points in the fourth quarter.