NFL releases complete 2020 regular-season schedule

Rams owner Stan Kroenke will open his sparkling new stadium in prime time against Jerry Jones' squad. The Cowboys bring more than eyeballs to L.A. A star-studded offense provides Mike McCarthy extreme horsepower potential in his first season as coach. The trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb gives quarterback Dak Prescott weapons that can dominate at every level in the passing game. Ezekiel Elliott remains among the top runners in the league when Dallas goes to ice games. With the wideout triplets, teams won't be able to load up the box to slow Zeke. The offensive line might not be as dominant as previous years, but it's far from a liability. In summation: Dallas should be among the top offenses in the NFL. In the opening week, they'll have to prove it against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. While L.A. spent the offseason watching veterans leave, top-tier talent remains on both sides of the ball, even if there is less overall depth. The biggest question heading into the opener versus Dallas is how Sean McVay will rework his offense after cutting Todd Gurley and trading Brandin Cooks. How the young coach evolves as he enters the second phase of his career in Tinseltown will define the Rams' season. McVay will be under the microscope in Week 1 in front of a national audience against the most popular team in the NFL.