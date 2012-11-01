NFL recognizes Veterans Day and honors military with a 'Salute to Service' campaign

NFL to make financial donation for each point scored during Salute to Service games
The National Football League and the NFL Players Association will continue its long history of honoring veterans and active duty members of the military with its annual Salute to Service campaign. Again this year, for every point scored during the NFL's 32 designated Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each of its three core, military non-profit partners - the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) - for a total of $300 per point. Last year, the first year of the campaign, the NFL donated nearly $800,000 as a result of the Salute to Service campaign.
The Salute to Service campaign, which began during the Kansas City Chiefs-San Diego Chargers game on NFL Network, is designed to unify and elevate the extensive military appreciation work of the NFL and its clubs. Throughout November, teams will designate one home game to honor the military. During these games, teams will display a number of Salute to Service-branded elements in stadiums, with the majority in and around the end zone in order to highlight the league's new donation program tied to scoring. Branded elements include goal post wraps, pylons with camouflage ribbon decals, wall banners and the words Salute to Service written in the back of the end zone.
Players will wear newly designed on-field apparel including hats, sweatshirts, gloves and captains patches, and will use camouflage Gatorade towels on the sidelines.
The games will also feature:
Game-worn Salute to Service merchandise and footballs will be auctioned at NFL Auction (www.nfl.com/auction). For the first time, special camouflage merchandise, including a New Era hats (NewEraCap.com), a Nike KO Hoodie (Nike.com) and select players Salute to Service jerseys, will be available at NFLShop.com and in select stadium retail stores, with 100 percent of the NFL's net proceeds donated to the league's three core military nonprofit partners. The NFL does not profit from the sale or auction of Salute to Service merchandise. For more information, visit www.nfl.com/salute.
The NFL and USAA, the NFL's Official Military Appreciation Sponsor, are continuing their annual Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL players, alumni, coaches, owners, executives and front office staff who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Chicago Bears cornerback CHARLES TILLMAN was the 2012 award winner and has been a longstanding advocate of recognizing all military servicemen and women. This year's Salute to Service Award nominees will be announced later this month. Tillman will serve on the award panel and vote for this year's winner.
USAA will work with several teams during Veterans Day weekend to honor service members. Fans in select stadiums will participate in stadium card stunts to thank the military. Fans can show their appreciation with a digital salute by visiting www.millionfansalute.com. The NFL cities with the most salutes will earn rewards from USAA for their local military community.
In 2010, the NFL and Pat Tillman Foundation established the NFL-Tillman Military Scholar award to annually honor an individual who exemplifies Pat's legacy of service. The scholarship is part of the Tillman Military Scholars program established by the Pat Tillman Foundation to support educational opportunities for military veterans and their spouses who are committed to a life of service in medicine, law, business, government or the arts. The Tillman Military Scholars program covers direct study-related expenses, including tuition and books, basic housing and childcare needs. As a result of fundraising from last year's Salute to Service campaign, the Pat Tillman Foundation will be able to fund an additional 15 scholarships, bringing the total to 75 Tillman Military Scholars annually who can pursue their degree programs of choice.
Sergeant First Class Blake Schroedter of Newton, Ill. has been selected as the 2013 NFL-Tillman Military Scholar. He will be recognized at the Bears Salute to Service game on Nov 10. Schroedter is pursuing a Doctorate in Psychology at The Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago. His goal is to become a psychologist specialized in treating veterans returning home from war.
The Salute to Service is part of the NFL's tradition of supporting America's armed services, including a partnership of more than 45 years with the USO for overseas visits to troops and trips to military hospitals nationwide. The USO will use funds raised from Salute to Service to support Operation Enduring Care, the USO's campaign to support injured troops, their families and caregivers throughout the rehabilitation process. The centerpieces of Operation Enduring Care are two new USO Warrior and Family Care Centers at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Funding from Salute to Service also will be directed toward the construction and programming of the NFL Sports Lounge at the new USO Warrior and Family Care Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
The NFL works closely with Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that honors and empowers wounded soldiers. The league's donation will help launch Physical Health and Wellness Expos throughout the country that aim to break down barriers to a healthy and active lifestyle. The overall goal of the Physical Health & Wellness program is to create independence and teach wounded warriors skills they can take back to their communities. Participants in the WWP Physical Health & Wellness Expos will be encouraged to live healthier and will be given the tools to do so long after the event. WWP assists injured service members across the country and has offices in 16 cities.
During the nationally televised ESPN Monday Night Football pregame on Veterans Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will recognize COLONEL EDWIN EUGENE "BUZZ" ALDRIN JR. and the UNITED STATES ARMY CHORUS will sing the national anthem. Additional Salute to Service moments include former presidents GEORGE H.W. BUSH and GEORGE W. BUSH serving as honorary captains during the Houston Texans game and Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation donating $1 million to the City of Jacksonville Veterans Resource and Reintegration Center.
The NFL continues to offer its NFL Game Pass service free of charge at USO Centers for military members stationed in Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, Italy, Korea and Japan. At the USO facility in each of these locations, service members can watch any NFL game live and online in its entirety. NFL Game Pass also is offered free of charge at US Embassies.
Below is a snapshot of how teams will honor veterans and the armed services during the month of November. COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL welcomed on Monday members of Wounded Warrior Project of New York to the league office for interview training and professional development.
Learn more about the NFL's year-long commitment to the military and veterans by visiting www.nfl.com/salute.
Arizona Cardinals -- The Cardinals STS game on November 10 will be presented by USAA. The Color Guard will be presented by the United States Marine Corp, Recruiting Station - Phoenix, and the Air National Guard will lead the team out of the tunnel. The National Anthem will be sung by MSGT. JARROD COUNCIL - United States Air Force, and more than 130 military volunteers will assist with the field size American flag. A special stadium card stunt will be performed to honor military members and veterans. The halftime entertainment will be the Madison Rising band led by Navy veteran DAVE BRAY. The Cardinals and USAA will start the week at Luke Air Force Base. Cardinals SAM ACHO, JONATHAN COOPER, KARLOS DANSBY, ANDRE ROBERTS, and LYLE SENDLEIN, as well as cheerleaders and Big Red will make appearances. The team will also host a Pros vs. GI Joe's event.
Atlanta Falcons -- The Falcons STS game will take place on November 10. More than 100 soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard will assist with a giant American flag while one solider performs the National Anthem. Five soldiers will lead the team onto the field. A local choir and vocalist will perform "God Bless America" at halftime to honor all military branches. The Falcons flag used for player introductions will be unfurled by soldiers from Fort Benning, GA. To commemorate September 11, ROBERT MCCLAIN, MATT BOSHER, COREY PETERS, LAMAR HOLMES and other Falcons players and cheerleaders visited Dobbins Air Force Base on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Players signed autographs, took pictures and played video games with soldiers in the Middle East via webcam. Soldiers enjoyed a private lunch while JONATHAN MASSAQUOI thanked them for their service.
Baltimore Ravens -- The Ravens STS game will take place on November 10. The game will include a special pre-game ceremony honoring veterans and wounded warriors, in addition to having a live feed of Maryland National Guard troops in Afghanistan. The Ravens will invite family members of those service members on the live feed to watch the test taping on November 8. Baltimore's Marching Ravens will perform patriotic songs and Ravens cheerleaders will be sporting red, white and blue pom-poms. In addition, the Ravens will welcome home troops at BWI airport on Tuesday, November 12 in honor of Veteran's Day./p>
Buffalo Bills -- The Bills will host a number of on-field initiatives for their STS game on November 17. With the help of Bills players and coaches, the New York National Guard will unfurl and unveil a full-field American flag during pregame festivities and will conduct a live reaffirmation ceremony on-field at halftime. The Bills will host 10 members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard on-field prior to kickoff to be honored for their service. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Bills Toyota Rookie Club including EJ MANUEL, ROBERT WOODS and KIKO ALONSO will host a bowling night at Orchard Park Lanes for military members and their families.
Carolina Panthers -- The Panthers will host seven Vietnam and Korean War veterans, all Purple Heart Recipients, at their STS game on Monday, Nov. 18. Panthers' players will wear Purple Heart stickers on their helmets and a proclamation from the Military Order of the Purple Heart will be presented, establishing the Panthers and Bank of America Stadium as the first Purple Heart team/stadium. Troops selected for the Panthers "Operation Game Day" program will lead the team out of the tunnel and will serve as guest captains for the coin toss. LT. GENERAL JOSEPH ANDERSON, commander of the Eighteenth Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, will lead an on-field pre-game military enlistment ceremony. America the Beautiful will be performed by a Military Children's Choir composed of Gold Star Children and children from both Ft. Bragg and Camp Lejeune. The 82nd Airborne Chorus will perform the national anthem while a multi-service Color Guard and 130 troops unveil a field-sized American flag. The USO Show Troupe will perform during halftime. Panthers players and USO of North Carolina will visit troops at Fort Jackson Army base in Columbia, SC on November 12.
Chicago Bears -- The Bears STS game is November 10. Staff Sergeant RANDY WHIGHT from the United States Army Field Band will sing our National Anthem while 100 members of the military from the various branches will unfurl a large American Flag. A soldier will lead the Bears onto the field while carrying an American Flag. GENERAL ROBERT CONE, 4-star general from the U.S. Army, and a Purple Heart recipient will be the Honorary Captains. Halftime will feature a Purple Heart presentation and re-enlistment ceremony, both performed by General Cone. Sergeant First Class Blake Schroedter, the 2013 NFL-Tillman Military Scholar, will be recognized during pre-game, and World War II Marine veteran First Sergeant HOWARD "BUD" MANTSCH will be recognized during the Bears/Boeing Military Salute in the third quarter.
Cincinnati Bengals -- The Bengals are partnering with Operation Home Front for their STS activities. During the Bengals game on November 17, the team will recognize service men and women during halftime activities, with a special presentation. The Ohio National Guard will present the colors prior to the game. A flyover will take place thanks to the Tri-State Warbird Museum and Cincinnati WarBirds. Pre-taped messages from servicemen and women will be shown on the video boards throughout the game.
Cleveland Browns -- The Browns, in collaboration with the USO of Northern Ohio, highlighted their year-round platform of military appreciation by recognizing military personnel, veterans and their families throughout their home game on November 3. The Browns incorporated various in-stadium elements and tributes to these heroes, including hosting servicemen and women from each military branch. A local Marine, identified through the Wounded Warrior Project, was honored on the field and participated in the pregame festivities which featured members of the Ohio National Guard and representatives from each military branch. Before the game, nine individuals were sworn into the Army and Ohio National Guard. Members of the Army will be VIP guests in the Hats Off to Our Heroes Honor Row.
Dallas Cowboys -- The Cowboys honored military leaders - past, present and future during their November 3 game. Wounded Warrior Project personnel joined US Army 470th Military Intelligence Brigade and ROTC cadets in presenting a 100-yard field flag during the national anthem. The Air Force hosted an enlistment ceremony pre-game on the plaza and Cowboys Cheerleaders were honored with American Legion's highest honor - the Distinguished Service Medal. The team presented the USO Dallas Fort Worth, Wounded Warrior Project and the Military Warrior Support Foundation each with $56,000 charitable contributions raised from the royalty sales of STS merchandise. During halftime, more than 400 military members participated in a celebration on field. Game sponsor Dr. Pepper presented two military members with $10,000 college scholarships and banking partner Bank of America assisted the Military Warrior Support Foundation in presenting a mortgage-free home to a military serviceman.
Denver Broncos -- The Broncos will partner with USAA as a sponsor for their STS game on November 17. There will be a USAA Challenge Coin for the Coin Toss and 22 Soldiers will line the player introduction tunnel with American Flags. The Broncos will host a reception for 200 military guests prior to game. The team will honor a soldier deployed in Kuwait and their family as the Military Family of the game. During half-time, all branches of the military will be honored on field 22 members from each branch including wounded warriors and the Colorado National Guard. The Air Force Academy Drum and Bugle Corp will play the service medleys for each branch as well as America the Beautiful. For the second year in a row, the Military Caravan tour will visit Fort Carson Army Base to recognize the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade and the 52nd Engineer Battalion for their efforts in the recent natural disasters in the state.
Detroit Lions -- The Lions STS game will occur on November 24. More than 150 active military and veterans will be participating in special pre-game ceremonies. All veterans of the military in attendance will be asked to stand and be recognized for their service. The team will honor a "Hometown Hero" during a special in-game ceremony. The Lions will be hosting representatives from the National Guard on November 23 to view practice and interact with players.
Green Bay Packers -- The Packers will celebrate their STS game on November 10 at Lambeau Field. Fans will participate in an in-stadium camouflage design card stunt. Local ROTC students will assist with the card stunt set up and execution. The Packers are partnering with the American Red Cross and the Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign so fans can create holiday cards to be sent overseas to soldiers. Local soldiers will hold star flags on the field representing each branch of the military during the national anthem. The All Veterans Parachute Team will parachute into the stadium at halftime.
Houston Texans -- The Texans STS game day presented by Bud Light, November 17, will host more than 400 members of the military. Former presidents GEORGE H.W. BUSH and GEORGE W. BUSH will be the Homefield Advantage Captain and Coin Toss Captain. Military members from all branches will hold the American and Texas flag pre-game while the Gatlin Brothers sing the National Anthem. Challenger, a free flying bald eagle, will also be released. The Texans will honor local troops from the USO, Wounded Warrior Project, Lone Star Veteran's Association and Operation FINALLY HOME. They will hold a "Stars & Strikes" bowling event for 100 active military members joined by players, cheerleaders, Lady Texans and TORO. The Texans will also hold a home dedication event with Operation FINALLY HOME. CHRISTOPHER SULLIVAN, will receive the keys to his mortgage-free home, located in Alvin, Texas. The Texans will hold a military BBQ and open practice for the USO, Wounded Warrior Project and LSVA with a performance from USO Liberty Bells.
Indianapolis Colts -- The Colts will honor 175 family members of fallen soldiers as their 12th Man Fans of the Game on November 10. The team will pass out camouflage ribbons to fans prior to the game with WISH-TV Channel 8. They will also partner with the American Red Cross to give fans the opportunity to sign holiday cards for servicemen and women through the Holiday Mail for Heroes program. During the national anthem, more than 125 representatives from all branches of the military will present a full-field flag. On Monday, Nov. 11, players and team mascot, Blue, in partnership with Harrison College, will deliver care packages to veterans at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center.
Jacksonville Jaguars -- The Jaguars STS game will be November 17 with over 7,000 tickets being donated to active, retired and reservist personnel and their dependents. The team will recognize World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. The team will be lead out of the tunnel by Sailors and Marines from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. A moment of silence will be held, followed by a 21-gun salute conducted by the NAS Jacksonville Honor Support Team. The National Anthem will be performed by the Navy Band Southeast and an American field flag will be held by members of the Florida National Guard and each military branch. The Colors will be presented by both a Joint Color Guard and a Veterans Color Guard. An induction ceremony will involve more than 200 recruits from all branches and a group of wounded warriors will be recognized on the field. The Jaguars Foundation 50/50 Raffle for Charity during the game will benefit K9s for Warriors. The Jaguars will host a private practice for active duty military personnel hosted by Florida Blue and the Honorable Alvin Brown. Jaguars' team owner, Shad Kahn, will inaugurate the City of Jacksonville Veterans Resource and Reintegration Center with a $1 million dollar grant from the Jaguars Foundation.
Kansas City Chiefs -- The Chiefs game on November 24 will recognize MAJOR GENERAL FUNK, a two star general based out of Ft. Riley, KS, serving as the Drum Honoree. The Joint Forces Honor Guard will be presenting the colors while USAF Staff Sergeant ANGIE JOHNSON, a finalist on "The Voice," sings the National Anthem and a 60-yard American Flag will be held by 100 representatives of each branch of the military. As the Chiefs players take the field during pregame introductions, they will be led by a local solider waiving an American flag. On November 12, team President, MARK DONOVAN, along with Chiefs defensive linemen, cheerleaders and K.C. Wolf will make its annual good-will visit to Whiteman AFB. The visit will include a PLAY 60 assembly at Whiteman Elementary and tour of the base's control tower and airfield. On November 19, the Chiefs Rookie Club will visit a local school to promote the American Red Cross' Holiday Mail for Heroes initiative.
Miami Dolphins -- The Dolphin STS game will take place November 17. One hundred local military personnel will form the player introduction line for the team to run through during introductions and Military tickets will be donated by GovX. A wounded warrior and a military family will be recognized on field by two sponsors, Cayman Islands and Norwegian Cruise Line. Halftime will consist of US Veteran pilots doing a mini-air show and all branches service songs. On October 24, the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders visited the USCG Dolphin Cutter and took photos and visited with the Coast Guard. On November 24, the Dolphins will host 50 members of the North Carolina National Guard. This group of men and women hosted the Cheerleaders for the 2013 Super Bowl in Egypt, while they were on an AFE tour visiting the troops. Now back stateside, this group will be on the field for pre-game and honored later in the game.
Minnesota Vikings -- The Vikings have partnered with the Minneapolis Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars for their STS activations. On November 12 the Vikings will visit the VA Medical Center and MN Veterans Home. Current players, cheerleaders and Viktor the Viking will visit VA Medical Center in the morning and give hats to the veterans and administrative staff that the players will sign. In the afternoon alumni players will visit MN Veterans Home, play bingo and provide Vikings prizes for the winners including hats to be given to the veterans.
New England Patriots -- More than 100 active, former and retired military service members will take part in the pregame ceremonies at the Patriots game on November 24. All five branches of the military will be represented and will range from World War II veterans to today's service members. These individuals will be introduced onto the field prior to the national anthem and will unveil an American flag stretching across the entire length of the field. As part of the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, during Military Awareness Volunteerism week, the Patriots Charitable Foundation will conduct several visits to veterans' hospitals with current and former Patriots players.
New Orleans Saints -- The Saints will hold their STS game on November 10. The game's ticket design pays tribute to Wounded Warrior Project. There will be a military card stunt by USAA during the anthem which will be performed by THE VICTORY BELLES of the World War II Museum. A surprise soldier reunion and a Louisiana Joint Services Swear-in ceremony will also take place. Joint Color Guards will present the Colors prior to kickoff and 100 members of all military branches will hold individual American flags. A military tribute and a special Ring of Honor ceremony will take place at halftime. Earlier this week, Saints Team Ambassador MICHAEL LEWIS, along with players including ROMAN HARPER, PIERRE THOMAS, CAMERON JORDAN, and KEVIN REDDICK participated in the Pros vs. G.I. Joe Gaming Event at the Saints facility. LEWIS, along with the following players including PIERRE THOMAS, WILL HERRING, KEVIN REDDICK and MARCEL JONES also made an appearance at the Saints/USAA visit to Belle Chasse Naval Air Base. The team will also participate in the ARC's Holiday Mail for Heroes program.
New York Giants -- The Giants will honor our servicemen and women on November 10. In addition to an annual food drive, the Giants will honor the United States Coast Guard Band pre-game and members of all five military branches will unfurl a 100-yard flag. Wounded Warrior Project Alumni Warriors will create the gauntlet for players to run through as they enter the field. There will be a special salute in which current or retired military fans in the stands will be asked to stand and be recognized. During one of the time outs, Chase will be presenting a home to a returning Wounded Warrior.
New York Jets -- The Jets will celebrated military appreciation with an unprecedented day to honor men and women who have served and are serving as members of the armed forces. The Jets had the largest enlistment ceremony ever to be held at a sporting event with 30 future soldiers and 24 Airmen. Children of military members created the player gauntlet for player introductions. The USO Show Troupe, formally known as the Liberty Belles, performed patriotic tunes pregame and the National Anthem. Cadets and Veterans dating back to World War II were present to hold the full field flag during the National Anthem and the West Point Band performed at halftime. The American Forces Network aired the Jets game in 175 countries and to all ships at sea. BRIGADIER GENERAL RICHARD D. CLARKE, COL. RICHARD E. WILLIAMSON, JR., CAPTAIN GORDON LOEBL, and Lieutenant GENERAL ROBERT L. CASLEN, JR., served as honorary captains. The Jets also worked with Wounded Warriors Project to invite members to the practice facility for a meet and greet.
Oakland Raiders -- The California National Guard, a new Raiders sponsor this season, will be the title sponsor of the Raiders STS game on November 24. The game will begin on-field with a military reenlistment, followed by a performance from the Travis Air Force Ceremonial Marching Band. A large American flag will be unfurled by the National Guard after the presentation of colors. In addition to the game day assets devoted to honoring the military, the National Guard and the Oakland Raiders will be hosting RON WHITE and his Memory Wall. Decorated veterans and active duty military will be highlighted on the in-stadium video board. Raiders players will visit two National Guard recruitment offices in the Bay area on November 12 and 19. During each home game, the California National Guard provides the Raiders with Color Guard, and "Tunnel of Influence," soldiers who help welcome the team to the field during introductions.
Philadelphia Eagles -- The Eagles STS game on November 17 will begin with five military members leading the team onto the field while holding their branch's flag. The National Anthem will be sung by GENERALD WILSON, a retired Navy officer, as current military members hold a full-field flag. Eagles' honorary captains will be Captains in the military and the Marines Silent Drill Platoon will perform at halftime. The team will also feature a video tribute as a thank you to troops and play numerous vignettes of player shout-outs.
Pittsburgh Steelers -- The Steelers' STS game will take place on November 10. The team will honor a veteran from every war including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan during pregame ceremonies. The soldiers will stand with the players during the National Anthem, which will be sung by ARMY SGT. CORRIN CAMPBELL from Fort Knox, Ky. The U.S. Air Force Band will perform during pregame and the Marine Corp League Three Rivers Leatherneck Detachment 310 will present our nation's colors. Veterans from the USS Requin will lead the Terrible Towel twirl. A joint services swearing-in ceremony of new recruits will take place at halftime led by Lt. GENERAL WILLIAM "GUS" PAGONIS. The team will also host the American Red Cross Holiday Mail for Heroes program where fans can sign cards for service members, veterans and military families.
St. Louis Rams -- The Rams have partnered with Boeing and the USO of Missouri for the STS game. The Rams and Boeing have teamed up to provide 1,500 tickets to the USO of Missouri. The Rams, Boeing and the USO are teaming up to launch the Home & Away Campaign in St. Louis. The national anthem will be performed by retired United States Navy OFFICER GENERALD WILSON. The colors will be presented by Lincoln University Army ROTC and local Boy Scouts will unfurl a large United States flag. During halftime, the Band of Mid America out of Scott Air Force Base will perform and military members in attendance will receive a special salute. The Rams will continue their traditional in-game Soldier Salute when they recognize a wounded warrior on the field. Cornerback JANORIS JENKINS will participate in a special military appreciation post-game meet and greet. The Rams hosted military members and veterans for a private practice at Rams Park in addition to participating in the Holiday Mail for Heroes effort.
San Diego Chargers -- At the Chargers STS game on Nov. 10 an Ex-Navy SEALS Parachute Team will parachute into the stadium followed by a special performance by Navy Band Southwest. There will be two USAA Salute to Service Moments - the first where the team will honor a military family on the field and the second where the announcers will ask fans currently serving in the military and veterans to stand and be recognized. Color Guards from all military branches will present the colors while 100 National Guardsmen will unfurl a big flag. Service emblems will be on the field during the anthem and as part of the coin toss, an official USAA coin will be used. The team will then "coin" a member of the military. During the first quarter break, the Chargers and USAA will hold a card stunt thanking our troops. During half-time a summary of the Chargers training camp event on board the USS Ronald Reagan will occur followed by a performance by the 3rd MAW Band from MCAS Miramar. The Chargers will recognize USAF retired COL. WITZENBURGER who flew 200 combat missions in World War II and Korea. The Chargers are hosting 20 wounded warriors from Naval Medical Center San Diego to a tour of the training facility and a meet-and-greet with players after practice on Thursday, Nov. 7.
San Francisco 49ers -- On November 10, the 49ers will team up with the Wounded Warriors Project, Operation Care and Comfort, Navy SEAL Foundation and Defenders Lodge to honor 150 military men and women in a STS halftime ceremony. Each organization will stand on the field while an American flag is unfurled by military representatives. Fans will play an active role as they perform a card stunt displaying a visual and impactful salute to America and our servicemen and women at the end of the ceremony. The 49ers will also be joined by the United States Army Drill Team.
Seattle Seahawks -- Seahawks STS game is on November 17. The team will host a gate drive in partnership with Cell Phones for Soldiers Inc. to collect second hand or gently used cell phones. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Medal of Honor recipient LEROY PETRY will lead the team out of the tunnel. During the anthem, a field size U.S. flag will be unfurled. Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran BRUCE CRANDALL will raise the 12th MAN Flag. Major Crandall led over 900 combat missions in two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. His heroics were featured in the film "We Were Soldiers".
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- The Buccaneers will partner with USAA, USO Tampa Bay, and Vincent Jackson's Jackson in Action 83 Foundation for their STS activities. On November 11 the Buccaneers will partner with USAA for their STS Game and all military branches will be represented at the game. The game will feature honorary coin toss captain, Brenda Schwarzkopf, widow of General Norman Schwarzkopf, and a large flag that will be held by 140 military service men and women. The anthem will be sung by the United States Army Chorus and the game will include a USAA card stunt. On October 15 the Buccaneers made an appearance at MacDill Air Force Base. On November 5 the Buccaneers will host a USAA STS barbeque at the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Bay Pines Veterans' Hospital. On November 7 the Buccaneers will host a Military Resource Fair at Raymond James Stadium.
Tennessee Titans -- The Titans STS game is on November 10. The day will begin with a re-enlistment ceremony for members of the Army stationed at nearby Fort Campbell Army Base. Halftime will include the Tennessee Army and Air Guard band, who will be joined by color guards of each of the five branches of the military. Country music artist, LEE GREENWOOD, will also be present to perform his patriotic hit, "Proud to Be an American!" The Titans STS efforts will continue on Nov. 15 by assisting with a fundraising dinner for the USO at LP Field, which will be attended by players, cheerleaders and staff members. The team will also salute its favorite veteran at the Jacksonville game, K.S. "BUD" ADAMS, Jr., who recently passed away on Oct. 21 at age 90. Adams was a co-founder of the American Football League with Lamar Hunt in 1959 and owned the team until his passing. Adams was a U.S. Naval veteran who served in World War II. Adams was the NFL's inaugural "Salute to Service Award" winner in 2012 and it's very fitting that the team's first game following his death.
Washington Redskins -- The Redskins, including their partners and sponsors, are supporting local military communities. On September 24, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation held the Salute to Play 60: Military Challenge, challenging more than 500 children of military families across 13 installations to lead healthier and more active lifestyles. Participants competed in the one-month PLAY 60 Challenge to be crowned their Installations' PLAY 60 Champion and earn an opportunity to attend a Redskins home game and be a part of the pre-game ceremonies. On November 2, wounded warriors and active duty soldiers will join more than 50 Redskins Alumni for a military appreciation event at Fort Belvoir. The Redskins and USAA will celebrate members of each military branch on the field and on the video boards as part of the team's "Operation Salute Our Troops" campaign at the team's STS game on November 25.
About USAA: USAA provides insurance, banking, investment and retirement products and services to 9.6 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving or have honorably served our nation in the U.S. military - and their eligible family members. For more information about USAA, or to learn more about membership, visit usaa.com.