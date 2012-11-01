NFL recognizes Veterans Day and honors military with a 'Salute to Service' campaign

San Diego Chargers -- At the Chargers STS game on Nov. 10 an Ex-Navy SEALS Parachute Team will parachute into the stadium followed by a special performance by Navy Band Southwest. There will be two USAA Salute to Service Moments - the first where the team will honor a military family on the field and the second where the announcers will ask fans currently serving in the military and veterans to stand and be recognized. Color Guards from all military branches will present the colors while 100 National Guardsmen will unfurl a big flag. Service emblems will be on the field during the anthem and as part of the coin toss, an official USAA coin will be used. The team will then "coin" a member of the military. During the first quarter break, the Chargers and USAA will hold a card stunt thanking our troops. During half-time a summary of the Chargers training camp event on board the USS Ronald Reagan will occur followed by a performance by the 3rd MAW Band from MCAS Miramar. The Chargers will recognize USAF retired COL. WITZENBURGER who flew 200 combat missions in World War II and Korea. The Chargers are hosting 20 wounded warriors from Naval Medical Center San Diego to a tour of the training facility and a meet-and-greet with players after practice on Thursday, Nov. 7.