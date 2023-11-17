NFL RB Index, Week 11: Eddie George, Fred Taylor among 7 running backs who belong in Hall of Fame

This guy has to get in this year. George has been HOF-eligible for more than a decade, inexplicably only achieving semifinalist status once. In a long list of great Oilers/Titans running backs -- a group that includes Earl Campbell, Chris Johnson and Derrick Henry -- George is arguably the best, with 10,441 career rushing yards. Much like those players, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder made opponents game plan around him and used his size and physicality to wear down defenses throughout his nine-year career. He played a major role in Tennessee reaching the franchise's first and only Super Bowl, but it was George's individual success that stands out most. The Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996, he continued to get better and build toward his best season, the 2000 campaign. George finished third in MVP voting that year after rushing for 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns on a league-most 403 carries. The four-time Pro Bowler also rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of his first five seasons, joining Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players to do so in NFL history.