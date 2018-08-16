NFL preseason puzzles: What's next for holdouts, rookie QBs?

While Bell is expected to sign his franchise tag in early September, the endings of the other three holdouts remain a mystery. Donald feels likely to wrap up first because of the optimism the Rams have exuded about Donald's situation for the last 17 months, although the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has made it clear that compliments won't get him in uniform again this season. It's hard to imagine the Rams not having their best player on the field when everything else about their return to Los Angeles is ahead of schedule. Something wouldn't sit right if the group funding the most expensive stadium project in U.S. history while making a cash offer to buy the remaining shares of Arsenal in the Premier League can't come up with the coin to sign a player who could someday be the first new Los Angeles Ram inducted into Canton.