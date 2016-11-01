NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Pats, Cowboys rule at midseason

It's Week 9, the day after Halloween, and you might be nursing a sugar hangover ... or something like that.
Halloween can be the most unique of the holidays, especially when it falls on Monday night. We got to watch the Bears, which is appropriately scary. Or go to parties where, uh, people are not merely dressed up as bumblebees or furniture, but rather as "dirty" bumblebees or "sexy" futons. (As in, they aren't really dressed at all.) Then there's all the Kit Kats you consume, enough to feed a family of five. Mixed in all of that: Your true midseason Power Rankings!
Before we get to those, though, here is my unofficial ranking of the top five scary movies:
1) "Halloween" (1978)
2) "The Thing" (1982)
3) "Alien" (1979)
4) "The Ring" (2002)
5) "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)
Underrated: "The Descent" (2005)
Now, on to your madness ...
Just as soon as Bill Belichick deals Brady for Dak.
Sure did, on Halloween weekend no less.
No drama at the top. As you see below, the Patriots are No. 1 for the second consecutive week. As for the rest? A jumbled mess. So take a gander and let me know your visionary football thoughts ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
**Power Rankings side note:** Dallas plays
[at Philadelphia in Week 17](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2017010107/2016/REG17/cowboys@eagles). So you know.
**Power Rankings side note:** Say what you will about the up-and-down play of
[Jameis Winston](/player/jameiswinston/2552033/profile), but that guy is country tough. The hit he absorbed near the goal line on the Bucs' last touchdown drive was something fierce.
Here's mine: Garbage-time points are called garbage for a reason.