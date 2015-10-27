NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Raiders enter top half; Colts drop

Horrible loss for the Bills on multiple levels. One thing that wasn't their fault: That PI call late on the Jaguars' go-ahead touchdown drive. Disgusting. That said, EJ Manuel put the team behind the eight ball early and often -- and didn't make up for it late, either. Of course, better play calling could have helped out the young QB. That fourth-and-2 play -- going empty backfield with no threat of a run, and asking Manuel to throw across his body to his left -- defied explanation. Still, Manuel absolutely could have put more mustard on that ball. As one of my Twitter peeps mentioned, it looks like Manuel doesn't trust what he sees out there, which makes his balls come out late. That sounded bad. You know what I meant.