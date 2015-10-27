NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Raiders enter top half; Colts drop

Continuity is the theme of the Week 8 Power Rankings.
This week's hierarchy features a familiar ruling class. Considering three of the top five teams were off last week, though, that was to be expected. Still, the campaigning has already begun ...
But yes, BezThinks, you bring up a valid point. Remember, these are the Power Rankings, not the Power Standings, so you won't see a freefall from the Steelers this week. Not when they're about to get back their most important player. Another team only dropped a smidge after a gut-wrenching loss because it, too, is on the verge of welcoming back a top-flight player. I won't give away the franchise, but it might rhyme with Halas wow toys.
For full analysis of all 32 NFL teams, take a gander below.
(Don't put it past me to create a fake Twitter profile.)
OK ... Let the dissension commence!
On Sunday, the Steelers truly looked like a team with a backup QB under center (finally) in Arrowhead against a desperate Chiefs team. That's a tough assignment for a veteran quarterback, much less a guy making his first NFL start. Landry Jones' day: 16 of 29 with a TD and two picks. More important: Pittsburgh's ineptitude on third down (2 for 10). Most important: The Steelers stayed afloat sans Big Ben by going 2-2, giving them a 4-3 mark overall. What if they beat the Bengals at Heinz this week?
If Teddy Bridgewater can continue to play like he did at Ford Field, and Adrian Peterson gets some of that top-end speed back (like on this second-half run on Sunday), this Vikes club will be no joke come January, especially with a defense that is allowing the second-fewest points per game in the NFL. While you're here, though, watch a catch that is, oh, about a 10 out of 10 on the difficulty scale. Geez Louise, Stefon Diggs looks super.
The key for this group now will be to not let up like we saw in Chicago a few weeks back. That's your gig, Jack Del Rio.
In other news, only Todd Gurley is attempting to take a little bottle of whiteout to Amari Cooper's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Bolts back Danny Woodhead caught 11 passes, including his first two touchdown receptions since 2013. The reason I bring that up? To applaud Woodhead for knowing the score and refraining from acting like an idiot. After scoring both touchdowns, Woodhead simply tossed the ball to the ref -- instead of dunking the football like so many other dudes do, even when their team is getting pummeled. Well, not that Woodhead could dunk, but he could finger-roll or jump-hook or ... Whatever, you get the point.
Oh, yeah: the Bears! Well, with no game last week ... Glad Matt Forte didn't get traded. #Week8
On Monday, the Lions canned three offensive coaches, including coordinator Joe Lombardi. The new offensive boss? Jim Bob Cooter. Yes, that's a real name.