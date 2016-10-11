NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Vikings at No. 1; Falcons vault up

Weird win at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Did it feel like the Packers played well? No, because Aaron Rodgers was uncharacteristically off and several drives stalled. Meanwhile, Dom Capers' defense balled out with a performance that was especially impressive given the unit was devoid two corners. What an intriguing matchup, historically speaking, between the Giants and Packers (with the Cowboys on deck this Sunday). New York and Green Bay faced off in back to back NFL title games in the early days of the playoff system, 1938 and '39. The two franchises then played for the championship again in 1944. Vince Lombardi's Packers would face the Giants -- the team he first broke into the NFL with, as a successful offensive coordinator -- in the 1961 and '62 championship games, with the Pack winning both bouts. Later that decade, Lombardi met Tom Landry and his Dallas teams in the '66 and '67 NFL title games, with the Pack winning both of those, too. Competing as coaches was old hat to Landry and Lombardi, as Landry was the Giants' defensive coordinator at the same time Lombardi was directing the offense. Imagine those practices.