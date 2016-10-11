NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Vikings at No. 1; Falcons vault up

The Power Rankings curse!
Each of the past three editions of this piece has featured a new team in the pole position. And in each instance, the new No. 1 went down the Sunday after its coronation. The Steelers were flattened in Philadelphia in Week 3. One week later, the Jacoby Brissett-led Patriots suffered an epic hangover at home against Buffalo. And on Sunday, Denver's imposing defense was exposed all over the field by the Falcons' dynamic backfield duo.
So you can't blame fans if they're worried about assuming the throne ...
Understood, Scott. You look shady.
That I am a doubter.
And some fans ask ...
... and they shall receive. See below, big money. Received many tweets with #skol mentioned somewhere.
The Vikings got their respect. Those Falcons received plenty of love, too, climbing deep into the top 10. For the full rundown, see below. Your take is welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
**Power Rankings side note:** Yes, the
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) blew out the sixth-ranked
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT)
[in Week 3](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2016092510/2016/REG3/steelers@eagles), but that Pittsburgh team did not have
[Le'Veon Bell](/player/le'veonbell/2540175/profile) in the fold yet. Now that he's back, this is a different
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) squad. It's like the Pats with
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile). In case you were wondering.
</content:power-ranking>