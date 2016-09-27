NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: New England Patriots back on top

The Patriots beat a playoff team with a third-stringer under center. The Eagles made it look easy against the NFL's hottest team with a rookie QB. Cody Kessler almost pulled off the upset of the season in his first pro start.
We haven't gotten to Sam Bradford's 2-0 start, Dak Prescott making broadcasters giddy or Case Keenum winning his last two starts. All of which makes the Week 4 Power Rankings darn near impossible.
I feel bad for me, too, Matt. That's what football do.
Uh, I'd say Nachos BellGrande.
I'm gonna give it the ol' college try. With that creative brilliance, how can it not go viral?
You'll see below that Siemian Toast Crunch's Broncos are right near the top. Their opponents from Sunday? Not so much. Send me your thoughts on any team. I might even post your whimsical musings up above ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
**Historical side note:** That was actually the
*only* game Staubach started as a 27-year-old rookie. Don Meredith unexpectedly retired the summer before that season, with incumbent Craig Morton waiting in the wings. Morton was held out of the opener due to a broken finger, but the veteran would start the remainder of that season, 1970 and part of 1971 before Staubach wrestled the job from him and became a Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Hill is never mentioned as one of the great Cowboy running backs because of Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith, but
Hill finished second only to Gale Sayers in rushing as a rookie, and he twice crossed the 1,000-yard plateau when seasons were only 14 games.
</content:power-ranking>