NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: New England Patriots back on top

Much consternation regarding the health of Russell Wilson in the aftermath of Sunday's win. But it appears the Seahawks dodged a bullet, as Pete Carroll said on Monday that he expects his quarterback will be ready for this coming Sunday's road game vs. the Jets. Back to the victory over the 49ers, though ... That's what I'm talking about, all you Dave Krieg Starting Lineup figurine owners! (Don't take it out of the box.) The 'Hawks didn't eke by. They didn't come out of the gate slowly, either. At one point Sunday, fans across the country went back to the kitchen to grab some cheese puffs and Mountain Dew for the late games -- and before they even had a chance to decide between the original Dew and Baja Blast, Seattle had gone up 21-3. Here's something that will make you blink faster than Blaine Gabbert staring into the teeth of that Seahawk defense: Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham each hit the century mark in the first half.