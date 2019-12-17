NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Saints leapfrog Seahawks, 49ers

So much for momentum. The Rams had it on their side when they got to Jerrah World on Sunday, but a 44-21 loss reminded us how fickle a temptress Miss Mo can be. The kind way to explain the outcome would be saying the Cowboys are a talented but underachieving team that found its top gear at the worst possible time for Los Angeles. The more blunt -- and perhaps more accurate -- viewpoint would be that the Rams were overwhelmed and outclassed by a mediocre opponent. Whatever the spin, it was ugly, and now the Rams' only chance of defending their conference title in January is to win out against the 49ers and Cardinals and pray the Vikings lose out to the Packers and Bears. "We went out there and played horrible," Aaron Donald said. "When you play horrible, you get beat, you get beat pretty bad, and we got embarrassed today."