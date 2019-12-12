Lamar Jackson breaks single-season QB rushing record

With two weeks still to go in the regular season, Lamar Jackson has run into the record books.

Jackson's fleet feet have carried him past Michael Vick as the new single-season standard bearer for rushing yards by a quarterback.

With a five-yard carry on Thursday night against the Jets, Jackson ran past Vick's mark of 1,039 yards set in 2006.

Entering Thursday night's contest, Jackson had 1,017 yards on the ground and needed 23 to set a new mark unto himself. He had previously joined Vick as the only quarterbacks in the NFL's 100-year history to have rushed for 1,000 yards in a season when he hurdled the touchstone mark in Week 14 against the Bills.

Jackson's record-breaking run was his third carry of the opening drive, which ended a play later with a six-yard touchdown run by Mark Ingram. Jackson's first run and the second play of the drive was a 20-yard scamper and he later tallied a two-yard gain that briefly tied him with Vick. Following the run, Jackson stood at 1,044 for the season. At halftime, Jackson has a game-high 64 yards on five carries and 1,081.

Leading into the game, Jackson had surpassed 100 yards rushing in four games, which is an NFL record. And the records don't need to stop on Thursday as Jackson can become the first player in NFL chronicle to produce 1,000 yards rushing and a 100-plus QB rating at season's end and he can become the first since Steve Young in 1994 to lead the position in rushing yards and touchdown throws.

And, of course, two more games remain for Jackson to further establish a new single-season rushing mark for quarterbacks and leave an already lasting mark upon a historic 2019 campaign.