NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Oakland Raiders enter top three

Stretch time.
This is where all the games matter.
OK, obviously, in a 16-game season, all of 'em count heavily. Yet, now we are down to five games for every team besides the Browns and Titans (the last two bye teams, both off this week), which means there's juuuussssssst enough time for that 5-6 or 6-5 team to make its move, and for a division leader to crap the bed. Will that latter team be the Texans? Or the Lions? How about the Seahawks, whose offensive line looked awful Sunday? Could Seattle slide down the seed line?
Holy cow, Eric -- and not in the Harry Caray way. Most football fans around the country -- and in Chicago, for that matter -- probably didn't watch Titans at Bears. Chicago came down with a nasty case of Ted Ginnitis (or Will Fulleritis?) yesterday. Who do the Bears' WRs think they are, the Eagles?
Many football fans, though, caught the thriller in the Black Hole:
Well, Chris ... I got:
1) Ezekiel Elliott
2) Derek Carr
3) Tom Brady
4) Matthew Stafford
5)Russell Wilson, Marcus Peters, Khalil Mack. (The latter's defense has improved, which makes the Raiders legit.)
OK, enough dilly-dally. Below you'll see how I separate the serious contenders from the also-rans. The top 10? Pretty solid. After that? Football gumbo -- little bit of everything, but mostly the teams that will be home after New Year's. Your take is welcome, as always: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!