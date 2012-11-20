NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: 49ers rise; Chiefs hit the cellar

The top teams in the league are starting to present themselves as such -- or so we think -- and thus, we'll see a little less spastic movement in the rankings.
No teams jumping 10 spots, although the little Buffalo Bills got a bump of some note, as did the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints. All three delivered big wins to their fan bases, but perhaps New Orleans' was the most impressive. One week after an emotional home win over the previously undefeated Atlanta Falcons, Drew Brees and company showed no letdown, travelling across the country to dominate the Oakland Raiders.
The key for the 5-5 Saints, and everyone else vying for a wild-card spot, is the conference record. You see, two of the Saints' losses came versus the AFC West, leaving their conference record -- a principal factor in the postseason tiebreaker process -- at three up, three down. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks -- all eyeing the final two playoff slots -- each have four conference losses already. And just like in baseball pennant races, it's all about the loss column. That's something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.
Ahh, but we don't have to pull out our TI-81 graphing calculators to figure out playoff computations just yet. Let's see how teams stack up right now.
And per the usual, bring on the dissension.
**Joe Flacco on the road:** 54.2 completion percentage, 176.6 yards per game, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
If you can explain that trend, Baltimore Ravens fans, I'd love to hear it. @Harrison_NFL. Good luck.
[They've been outscored by 50](http://www.nfl.com/standings), says the Power Rankings wet blanket.
