NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: 49ers rise; Chiefs hit the cellar

Some Tennessee Titans fans might be holding out hope for a late playoff push -- or a .500 push -- with a decent schedule down the back stretch. The best guess here would be a 7-9 finish, giving Mike Munchak a .500 record through two years. The jury is still out on the coach and Jake Locker as a tandem; they came in together, but Locker's early-season shoulder injury derailed a true evaluation process. Either way, this team has looked miles better than whatever that was early in the season, particularly with regard to Chris Johnson, who, amazingly enough, is averaging more than 5 yards per carry despite a horrid start.