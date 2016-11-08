NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Red-hot Raiders hit the top five

After much haranguing on Twitter, I have indeed placed the Raiders in my top five. Actually, I was ready to put them there with a win over the Broncos -- the only question was whether they'd jump the Falcons or not. The Raiders own the better record, but they were beaten by Atlanta -- in Oakland. Both offenses are outstanding, with each quarterback being an MVP candidate. Neither team's defense has played viably enough to hoist the Lombardi, at least to this point. On that note, how does this club compare with the 1983 L.A. Raiders -- the last team in franchise history to win it all? We'll save that for next week's Power Rankings, because Derek and the boys are off this coming weekend.