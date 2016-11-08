NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Red-hot Raiders hit the top five

It's hump week in pro football.
With that in mind, here are some Cliffs Notes on what's relevant when stacking up the teams before the all-important stretch run:
» Teams waiting on the most talent to return tend to be ranked higher (think: Chiefs).
» Head-to-head wins matter less (save for tiebreakers between equal-ilk teams).
» Those squads that've repeatedly excelled at this time of the year in seasons past -- and routinely hit the postseason -- are given more leeway than upstart doormats (hey, Dolphins!).
» Nothing makes sense anymore.
» The top 12 teams don't necessarily represent the playoff field every week. We all know the third-best team in the AFC West could squash Houston. (Because it already happened.)
Now, on to your thoughts ...
Now, that's some solid psycho-strategy, compliment-before-you-suggest-your-desire-is-consistent-with-my-behavior, NLP, Twitter non-trolling guidance if I've ever heard it. These aren't the droids you're looking for ...
You told me you used to play for them. 500 times. #muchlove
Yep, Raider talk consumed 90 percent of my Twitter timeline. And I have to say, the NFL really is better when the Raiders are relevant. How relevant?? See how things shake out below. Your thoughts are always welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
Arizona does not enjoy a cupcake schedule going forward. Sure, the Cards get the 49ers at home this week, but then it's on the road to Minnesota and Atlanta. Also, Bruce Arians' Kangol will find itself in Seattle and Los Angeles ( a team Arizona already lost to) to close out the season. At the very least, the Cardinals need to beat San Francisco and split against the Vikings and Falcons to stay in both the division and wild-card races.
-- Terrell Suggs, on the win over the Steelers and the forthcoming game vs. the Browns, to the assembled media in Sunday's postgame presser.
T-Sizzle was more focused than elated in the postgame, clearly not taking the bait on overplaying the Ravens' big division win. Suggs and everyone else saw this team start 3-0, only to drop four in a row. Back to Sunday's win: Watching Joe Flacco hop around with that knee brace dangling must've made every fan in Baltimore take a very large gulp. I mean, his knee briefly appeared to resemble Igor's inconsistent hump in "Young Frankenstein." If that reference is too dated for you, think about the head orc's face in "Return of the King." Flacco is fine.