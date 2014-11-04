NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: New England Patriots claim No. 1

Let's do some Power Ranking, folks.
But first, a few notes on the state of things at the outset of November:
a) At this point, head-to-head matchups are mostly going out the window.
b) Refer to "a" regarding early September football.
c) Injuries matter.
d) Pure wins and losses are not as important. Otherwise, these would be Power Standings.
e) Tom Brady pities the fool.
Let's get to a little accounting on that last front. A lot of people think New England belongs on top -- even those not for New England:
It's the great schedule-maker conspiracy. I blame former NBA Commissioner David Stern.
Thanks, Maurício. I just backspace six million times on a tablet keyboard sponsored by the good folks at carpal tunnel.
As you can see below, the AFC North is no longer as jumbled, as those red-hot Steelers just keep surging. They still have a ways to go to catch the Patriots, but the AFC is getting interesting. As for the rest of the Power Rankings, feel free to share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
The way Ben Roethlisberger is balling, who knows how high the Steelers might climb? Big Ben set a new league record for the most touchdown passes over two games (12). We can use our college algebra skills to deduce that he also became the first to log six scoring strikes in back-to-back weeks. In fact, only once had a QB recorded at least six twice in the course of one regular-season slate: Y.A. Tittle, who did it in 1962, then threw 36 TD passes in '63 -- tying an NFL record that wasn't surpassed until former Pitt QB Dan Marino tossed 48 with the Dolphins in 1984. Roethlisberger now has 22 in nine games, putting him on pace for 39 this season.
And as far as the controversial ending versus the Rams goes, San Francisco should have never been in that position, against that team, in the first place. But in case you were wondering, I think Mike Pereira called Colin Kaepernick's fumble/non-fumble correctly on Twitter, at least in terms of how it should have been viewed: "No clear shot of the ball breaking the (plane), no clear recovery in the scrum, so you can't change that aspect of the play. Can't overturn it."