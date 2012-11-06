NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Colts enter top half; Giants slide

Week 10 is here, which means we're already taking an early glance at awards on NFL.com. It also means playoff positioning is in play and rankings are solidifying.
Or are they?
Twenty-two franchises moved spots from last week's rankings, illustrating the in-flux nature of the NFL and the reality that there are no great teams, just a few good, many mediocre and couple of Jags and Chiefs in the league.
Of note, however, is the fact that no one in the NFC North has a losing record, while every team in the NFC East fell in Week 9. Looks like that overrated division will have only one postseason representative for the third year in a row.
While the NFC East is overrated, the CFL evidently is underrated ...
As for the 31 teams not ranked 32nd, proceed with caution ...
... and let the dissension commence.
