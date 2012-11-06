NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Colts enter top half; Giants slide

You never know what Oakland Raiders team is going to show up -- from game to game, quarter to quarter or play to play. At 3-5, the season isn't entirely slipping away. The Raiders are only two games back in the AFC West, but have already suffered losses to both Denver and San Diego. The only way to get the 2012 season on the rails is for head coach Dennis Allen to take a hard look at what his team is doing defensively, from a scheme and personnel standpoint. Allen was hired for this gig largely because of what he accomplished as a defensive coordinator in Denver. Yet, his defense in Oakland is allowing 28.6 points per game ( 28th in the NFL).