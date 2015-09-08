NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks begin season at No. 1

Every Colts fan knows this season hinges not on the Frank Gore acquisition. Nor the Andre Johnson signing, for that matter. And no, not on the addition of top draft choice Phillip Dorsett. All eyes are on the defense, which must prove it can stop the run. Maybe this isn't as big a concern when it comes to AFC South foes, but looking around the conference, the Patriots, Broncos, Steelers, Chiefs and Bengals all can run the rock. Indy plays the first three of those teams (New England, Denver and Pittsburgh) in the regular season, and it's a good bet the Colts will run into one or two of them in postseason play.