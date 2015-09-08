NFL Power Rankings: Seattle Seahawks begin season at No. 1

Bring on the Jimmy Graham-Seahawks hype train. No more Tom Brady courtroom drama (at least for now) -- although Chris Long made that quite fun for those of us who saw "Poltergeist."
You know what else it means? Power Rankings time.
These suckers are hot off the presses, too. Actually, it's 2015 -- I have no idea what that means. What we do know is that there are approximately 500 storylines (give or take) worth following this season. Three particular ones I will be watching:
» Eric Berry's return to the lineup in Kansas City. It's intriguing in a football sense, given the makeup of the Chiefs' defense, and wonderful in a life sense. There are so many people following Berry's journey.
» To a smaller degree, I can't wait to see a healthy Sean Lee back in the lineup for Dallas. What a player. Now, what can he do at weak-side linebacker?
» Lastly, I'm amped up to watch NaVorro Bowman, whom the depleted 49ers are absolutely counting on to ball out. He was the best ILB in football pre-injury -- and looked pretty darn stout in the preseason.
Whole bunch more subplots below. Oh, and an updated pecking order! Hit us up with your thoughts: @HarrisonNFL is the place, as per usual.
Let the dissension commence!