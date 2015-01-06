NFL Power Rankings: Ravens, Panthers fly into Divisional Round

Somebody wake up Carolina and tell the Panthers they started the season 3-8-1. Or don't. Ron Rivera's group suddenly has become a fun one to keep your eye on. Obviously, the defense has been a huge factor, but running back Jonathan Stewart's productivity can't be denied. On another note, can any Panthers fans explain to me why they were having Cam Newton take seven-step drops when the only way Arizona was going to score was via a turnover? The Panthers were practically begging for a strip sack, when all they had to do was run three times into the line, burn clock and play some D. Any explanation will do. (@HarrisonNFL)