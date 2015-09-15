NFL Power Rankings: Packers nab top spot; Chiefs enter top five

Embrace the Monday Night doubleheader! (Argh, how it wreaks havoc on having the Week 2 Power Rankings done in time ...)
There are those who would take a weekly MNF double-dip over TNF, but I don't see that happening. Thursday Night Football has become an institution. That said, the Week 1 setup's always fun -- that last double feature makes the start of the season extra enjoyable (especially if you were up at 1 a.m. on the East Coast still watching football).
Just because.
Speaking of TD, his Broncos won -- but did they surge in the rankings? No. In fact, the Chargers are nipping at their heels. Before we spoil the rest, take a gander below at how the teams stack up heading into Week 2. Feel free to share your take: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
Now that we've gotten that out of the way, allow me to explain why the Giants stay at No. 22 after a loss. This team might not be strong enough to compete for the NFC East crown, but Sunday night in Dallas, Tom Coughlin's group did more than enough to win. The key to this team actually making a playoff run: Rashad Jennings staying healthy all season.
Sunday's outcome might have been different had that third-quarter pass not squirted off Marques Colston's hands ... and right into the waiting arms of Rashad Johnson. So much for New Orleans running the football more: Drew Brees threw 48 times and got sacked twice, while the Saints only compiled 20 rushing attempts (for a measly 54 yards). Ugh.