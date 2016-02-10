NFL Power Rankings: Denver Broncos take throne -- then what?

They did it.
Super Bowl 50 belonged to the best defense, football defense, in the world. The Denver Broncos never looked like the top team in the NFL, switched quarterbacks and played some sloppy football in the late goings of the season. Yet, when it was time to turn it on, they collapsed pockets easier than housing markets. It was something to see. Von Miller made making All-Pro look like playing Candy Land after his dominant -- transcendent -- performance on Super Sunday. DeMarcus Ware has served as Miller's Pat Morita, but the seasoned vet also managed to faceplant Cam Newton in straight-up Miyagi fashion (See: Cobra Kai sensei in "Karate Kid II"). Meanwhile, pulling the strings on the masterful defensive showing was this dead-serious mastermind:
What's cooler than a 68-year-old defensive coordinator trolling on Twitter? The players couldn't be prouder of their DC. Gary Kubiak cringed. Fred Flintstone probably feels like there was some copyright infringement. And we'll teach Phillips how to turn off the autofill function on the iPhone:
As for the full rundown on the NFL hierarchy after the conclusion of the 2015 campaign, check out the updated pecking order below. Two things to keep in mind:
A) How teams fared at the end of the season is heavily considered, but ...
B) ... several dropped due to new coaches and impending free agents.
We'll get deeper into the latter when we do our annual Free Agency Power Rankings in March. Until then, let us know what you think of this rendering: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
After seeing that some fans thought the Super Bowl was "dull," I thought I might vomit in my mouth. Call me a purist, but watching Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware execute a full cadre of pass-rush moves on the Panthers' offensive line was more pleasing than any unnecessary one-handed Odell Beckham Jr. catch you'll ever see.
Well, actually, before we go, we should mention that the most high-profile Saint due to hit the market is tight end Ben Watson, at least now that we know Payton isn't going to be traded for two picks and a player to be named later. (Vance Law? Doyle Alexander? Sorry -- '80s baseball talk.) Watson was sneaky good with 74 catches for 825 yards in 2015, despite having over a decade of service in the league. His service in the community, meanwhile, makes him irreplaceable. Have enjoyed every conversation I've had with the man, including his explaining to me that the Neal Anderson sweep in Tecmo Super Bowl was unstoppable. Yes: Ben Watson, Tecmo nerd.