NFL Power Rankings: Denver Broncos take throne -- then what?

Marshawn Lynch retiring is a huge deal, even if the specter of Super Bowl 50 obscured one of the best players since Y2K hanging up his lime green kicks. Took guff last month from a few Seahawks fans for tweeting that his absence hurt the team. They all pointed to Thomas Rawls being a superior replacement. Sure, Rawls was productive. But can he energize his whole team -- defense included -- the way Beast Mode did? Will he come up big in the clutch, as Lynch often did? There's a reason everyone was shocked when Lynch didn't get the rock at the end of Super Bowl XLIX. None of this is to say Rawls can't be fantastic, but let's not shove Lynch out the door. Show the man some respect as he exits the stage.