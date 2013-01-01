NFL Power Rankings: Denver Broncos finally claim No. 1 spot

Black Monday ... Gray Tuesday.
Gray area, at least for a lot of our teams in the Top 32 Countdown. With seven coaches getting fired Monday, not to mention a handful of general managers, ranking teams gets a bit difficult. Believe it or not, 21 and 22 were the hardest. Do you penalize the San Diego Chargers for losing a GM and head coach, or move them up after a win? Either way, hiring Ron Wolf as a consultant was a smooth move, enough to keep the Miami Dolphins at bay at 22. You probably think we don't care past the top 10. Now you know, and knowing is half the battle.
Speaking of caring, we wanted to get you the Power Rankings on Tuesday, despite it being a holiday. That, of course, meant writing on a day not conducive to such matters ...
Yes, the Power Rankings upset a few of you this season, i.e., Broncos fans. Take a look below -- well done, Denver.
Until then, let the dissension commence ...
Back to Pete Carroll's squad ... Premium secondary + effective running attack + quarterback who doesn't pull any Sanchize's = Super Bowl threat.
Elliot Harrison is an analyst on NFL Network's NFL Fantasy Live show, weekdays at 1 p.m. ET and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET. Follow him on Twitter @Harrison_NFL.