NFL Power Rankings: Denver Broncos finally claim No. 1 spot

An awful campaign for the Kansas City Chiefs came to a merciful conclusion in Denver on Sunday. Romeo Crennel led a 2-14 team, so the firing doesn't come as a shock. Of course, the 65-year-old has been through plenty, including the Jovan Belcher tragedy. While Chiefs fans are probably happy to have a change at head coach, there is no doubt that people equate Crennel with class. The same hasn't always been said of general manager Scott Pioli, who could be keeping his office. Interesting, perhaps only to me, that the new head coach won't be reporting to that office. Why consider keeping a guy only to lessen his power over a team? Would love Chiefs fandom feedback here ... as in, @Harrison_NFL.