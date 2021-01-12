NFL playoffs: Which fan base most deserves to win a Super Bowl?

Super Bowl appearances: 1

Super Bowl wins: 1

Good-Story Meter (1-100): 91.2





Not unlike Green Bay, New Orleans has teased fans with spicy regular seasons that give way to new worlds of heartbreak. Drew Brees helped win it all after the 2009 season, but the franchise has battled dark energies since. Consider how the past three campaigns went down:





2019: Despite a shiny 13-3 record, New Orleans mistakenly tapped the ejector seat in a gory 26-20 overtime wild-card loss to the 10-6 Vikings.





2018: The NFL rulebook was altered to account for what happened in a controversy-doused 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC title game.





2017: New Orleans submits to the Vikings in a Divisional Round tilt known to humans as THE MINNEAPOLIS MIRACLE.





With the 41-year-old Brees pondering retirement and the front office preparing for an offseason voyage into Salary Cap Hades, it's last call for one of the league's most passionate fan groups.





Next game: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)