NFL playoff expansion is a bad idea; 10 thoughts in Week 15

This isn't an argument against the Colts, as they deserve the benefits of their hard work and effort this season. My concern lies in the additional teams that would join the playoff pool with expansion to 14 or 16 teams, as Goodell mentioned. I'm afraid about how much this could water down the postseason. Who would fill the No. 7 (and possibly No. 8) slot in each conference? Would those teams be good enough to win more than one game? Would they be good enough to make a legitimate run at the Super Bowl? My sense is no. Teams that cannot easily qualify normally have problems at quarterback, and how can any team make a playoff run without solid quarterback play? If the season ended today, the No. 8 seed in the AFC would be ... the New York Jets. You get my point.