NFL players approve CBA: Impact on league in 2020 and beyond

The vote was not public, but it's a safe bet that it passed because the deal was geared to helping "middle class" players who make up the majority of NFL rosters. Sam Acho, a 10-year NFL veteran and player rep who supported the deal, posted a video last week in which he explained why the rank-and-file players were likely to be in favor of the deal despite very public resistance from some of the biggest stars in the game. "Sixty-five percent of players in the NFL last year made minimum salaries," Acho said. "So when you talk about a 20 percent increase effectively year over year, in exchange for one extra game, that's a really good deal."