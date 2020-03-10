Browns center JC Tretter elected next NFLPA president

The National Football League Players Association officially has a new president.

The NFLPA announced Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the new president.

In addition to Tretter and Falcons center Alex Mack as treasurer, the league announced the rest of executive committee: Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, Saints punter Thomas Morstead, cornerback Richard Sherman, Giants defensive back Michael Thomas, Patriots tight end Ben Watson and Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard.

Russell Okung is no longer on the committee along with Zak DeOssie and Adam Vinatieri, with Woodyard, Jenkins and Campbell replacing them.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter has been a Browns starter the past three seasons after spending the first four years of his career in Green Bay.

The NFLPA voted to replace sitting president Eric Winston, who was not up for re-election after not playing in 2019.

A vote count for Tretter's election was not announced. The section required a majority vote by all board members in the room.

Before the selection, Tretter, who holds a degree in labor relations from Cornell, attempted to help educate his fellow players on several of the nuances of the potential new collective bargaining agreement, for which voting is ongoing.

Players: We are preparing to vote on a CBA that most of us will play under for the rest of our careers. Before you decide whether you're for or against it, please get informed. Read up on it, talk to your player director/rep, send me questions, etc. Get as much info as you can. https://t.co/ivO7phEFdf â JC Tretter (@JCTretter) March 4, 2020

Tretter's stance on the CBA proposal is not known, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.

New NFLPA president J.C. Tretter's platform didn't focus on his personal views of the proposed CBA that players are voting on, I'm told.



Rather, Tretter focused on unity and moving forward either way -- with a deal through 2030, or a new fight ahead. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

Acho and Thomas were also candidates to become the next NFLPA president. Okung withdrew his name from consideration after filing an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

The decision to elect Tretter came as players continue to vote on a potential new CBA. The NFLPA extended the voting window to Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.