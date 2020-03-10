Russell Okung declines NFLPA president nomination

Veteran offensive tackle Russell Okung will not be the next NFLPA president.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Okung declined his nomination for the NFLPA presidency, per sources informed of the decision. Okung used his time at the association's meeting to throw his support behind Giants defensive back Michael Thomas.

Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Browns center JC Tretter are also up for the position. The NFLPA is voting to replace sitting president Eric Winston, who is not up for re-election after not playing in 2019.

A vote on the next NFLPA president is expected Tuesday.

Okung's decision to decline his nomination comes a day after he filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday in which he accuses the NFLPA staff of conducting CBA negotiations in bad faith. Okung's filing accuses NFLPA staff, including executive director DeMaurice Smith, of forcing a CBA vote "over the objections of the executive committee" and of leadership's attempt to prevent him from speaking out about a perceived "lack of transparency" during CBA negotiations, according to The New York Times.

The NFLPA released the following statement Tuesday on Okung's charge:

"Our union learned from press reports yesterday of a charge made by an NFL player referencing a violation of constitutional process for a new collective bargaining agreement. We fully complied with our constitution, which spells out the process for the Board of Player Representatives to approve sending a proposed new collective bargaining agreement to the full membership for a vote. With respect to the other allegations reportedly in the charge, those issues were addressed by the full Executive Committee and shared with the Board of Player Representatives."

Okung is set to be traded from the Los Angeles Chargers to Carolina Panthers upon the start of the new league year.

The decision on new leadership comes as players continue to vote on a potential new CBA. The NFLPA extended the voting window to Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.